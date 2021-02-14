 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

This Netflix glassblowing reality show does not shatter easily

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A reality show featuring glass blowers from around the world competing to be the best in Netflix's Blown Away.

Courtesy of Netflix

“A pile of broken glass is just a pile of broken glass, man.”

As a philosophical statement that doesn’t amount to much. But in context, it’s dramatically astute. The context is the reality show Blown Away (two seasons on Netflix), one of the most peculiar and obscure but praised series on Netflix. A Canadian production, it’s an artisanal-glassblowing competition.

You can make almost any activity into a competitive reality show, but glassblowing artistry is not the first thing that comes to mind. And yet it works, largely because of help from the Craft and Design (Glass) program at Ontario’s Sheridan College. Also, the eye-popping “hot shop” set where the glassblowing gets done, is a huge, historic facility in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

Binge-watching guide: More than 30 series and specials to help you get through winter

One of the reasons the series works as entertainment and education is the sheer weirdness of the reality-TV format imposed on what is a highly skilled, highly technical creative process. That might be one of the reasons why the series – the second season arrived in January – has got so much international attention. A reviewer raving about it in The Guardian admitted it was indefinable, and wrote, “I can’t stop watching it. I am only writing this to make you watch it, so I can have someone to talk to about it.” Time magazine said, “The fiery, delicate work of glass artists makes for more captivating television than cooking or fashion design.”

This is all true. Yet it has a kooky quality that is highly amusing. Host Nick Uhas, a former Big Brother contestant and, apparently a YouTube star, seems completely lost. “What is glass, anyway?” he asks one of the judges in the very first episode. Also he asks the contestants, “Are you ready to play with fire?” You roll your eyes because the people he is addressing are serious artists who will talk about “the conceptual bravery” of a piece somebody creates. Standards are high. One contestant’s piece looks like very accomplished work but a judge sniffs, “It looks like something in an airport gift shop.” Ouch. The judges have the air of people who can’t wait to get back to the seminar where they scowl at the naiveté of students.

Open this photo in gallery

Lauren Lee Smith as the lead character Frankie Drake in CBC's Frankie Drake Mysteries.

Courtesy of CBC

What makes it work, apart from the fact that the episodes are short and there are only five per season, is the challenging, intricate work being done before your eyes. Admittedly it is sometimes reduced to sound-bite-length snippets of action, but you can’t help but be awed by the phenomenal amount of skill and dexterity involved. We’re talking molten glass here, people, not three-ways-to-cook-an-egg.

The second season ends in a faceoff between artists Cat Burns and Elliot Walker. I’m not telling you who wins, but in some ways it’s a classic duel of male-versus-female interpretations of the challenge. The work of both is stunning, and the show is stunningly, wonderfully weird. What’s it all about, really? Well, “The humbleness that comes with glass,” as one unlucky participant says.

Airing Monday

Frankie Drake Mysteries (CBC, 9 p.m.) has a notable episode. The dopey but enjoyable series – all wisecracks and fab outfits – enters the underground nightclub world of Toronto in the1920s. The episode, called Life is a Cabaret, is co-written by Sharron Matthews, who plays the adorable morgue attendant Flo Chakowitz, and features her prominently. See, Frankie (Lauren Lee Smith) witnesses a murder while she’s canoodling al fresco with a handsome chap. Turns out the murdered man and possibly the murderer had just left an underground gay club. The club must be visited and investigated and Flo takes the lead, and even performs. (Matthews is a renowned cabaret artist.) It’s all very jolly and won’t hurt your brain in the least. It’s also one of the few episodes not entirely stolen by Rebecca Liddiard.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies