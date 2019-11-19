 Skip to main content

Television

Top three winners in Jeopardy! history to face off to determine ‘greatest of all time’

LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press
The three top money winners in Jeopardy! history will vie for a share of $1.5-million in January.

ABC and the quiz show’s producer said Monday that Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in prime-time episodes on the network.

The first contestant to win three matches will receive $1-million. Each runner-up will take home $250,000.

Alex Trebek will host the contest, titled Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time and debuting 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 7.

Rutter is the top all-time money winner with $4.7-million, followed by Jennings with $3.4-million and Holzhauer with $2.7-million.

In a statement, Trebek said the three have proved they qualify as the “greatest,” and now will compete to be “the best of the best.”

