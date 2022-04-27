Mattea Roach, left, appears in an episode of Jeopardy!.Tyler Golden/The Canadian Press

Canadian “Jeopardy!” phenom Mattea Roach is seeking a 17th straight win on an episode airing tonight.

Roach, who grew up in Halifax, extended her remarkable run last night on the TV quiz show.

She has the eighth-longest streak in the quiz show’s history.

To move up the list, the 23-year-old will need 19 wins to tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri.

As of Tuesday’s game, Roach had collected a total haul of US$368,981.

She has also earned a spot in the show’s Tournament of Champions, which is to air in the fall, and holds the longest win streak by a Canadian contestant.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.