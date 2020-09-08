 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

We’re so boring: Canadians like conventional TV escapism

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent.

Trae Patton/NBC

This column was recently on a serious House Hunters International kick. No, seriously it was. And no, I’m not thinking about buying a house in some other country. I’ve barely left the neighbourhood in months. At this point, I’d get the bends if I travelled east of Yonge Street in Toronto.

It’s about escapism. This column watched a bunch of HGTV’s House Hunters International – about six, I think – featuring a Canadian couple renting a house in Ireland, a Canadian woman recently married to a German chap acquiring a house in Bavaria and several American couples buying or leasing homes in Mexico. It’s lightweight, easygoing fare that takes the viewer somewhere else for a while. It’s amusing to watch Americans always complain about the small size of the fridge and even more amusing to pronounce, from the privacy of your own couch, “I’d give that couple six months, max.”

Turns out, Canadians are pretty boring in their choice of escapism. Oh sure, people will write to me and boast about savouring some densely pessimistic, postapocalypse, German-language drama on Netflix. But what a lot of people watch is the TV news, sports and some familiar old malarkey.

Story continues below advertisement

Binge-watching guide: The recent shows you need to catch up on, all available to stream

According to the site Brioux.TV, which tracks the Canadian TV ratings, “It seems only four things matter to Canadian TV viewers during this summer of social distancing and isolation: newscasts, America’s Got Talent, Big Brother and the Toronto Raptors.” Yep, those four entities occupied every single spot in the English Canadian Top 10 shows, Aug. 17-23.

In first and second place that week was CTV Evening News. At No. 3, America’s Got Talent on Citytv, which also pops up at No. 9, then several editions of Big Brother on Global and a Raptors playoff game coming in at No. 10. Are you disconcerted? Best not to be surprised.

We’re boring creatures of habit. I mean, I ask you, has anything really changed since the mid-1960s when Canada was gripped by three things: Hockey Night in Canada, Don Messer’s Jubilee and The Ed Sullivan Show?

In these crazy COVID times, do we riot and protest? Not really. Apart that is from small gangs of roving youths who are intent on attacking statues of the legendary inebriate John A. Macdonald. They’re sincere, of course, which we all honour. And we ponder the underlying issues with our own sincerity.

Then we direct our attention to the TV news – mostly about Trump shenanigans – and look forward to some novelty act on America’s Got Talent. We boo or hiss when Simon Cowell is a meanie to some talented kid who had stage fright. After that we might all gather at the kitchen table for a game of gin rummy, and then a glass of warm milk before bedtime. The next day, we watch some fool preen and shout for the camera on Big Brother, well pleased with ourselves that we’re not like those people.

Listen, there are indeed pressing matters to consider. Back-to-school time is fraught. Parents and educators wonder and worry about class size and ventilation in school buildings. Our approach is this: We decide on caution and then we hope for the best. Then we tune in to the Raptors and their agonizingly strained progress through the NBA playoffs. Then, like those great Canadian existentialists, the Mole Sisters at the end of The Mole Sisters and the Question (by Roslyn Schwartz, as you must know) we pronounce, “And that’s enough thinking for one day.”

This column watched the Raptors lose to the Celtics in a woeful manner the other night. Immediately after, it was on to House Hunters International. The episode was a follow-up special about an American chap who had decamped from some godforsaken place in Texas and settled in Nice, France. He was well pleased with things. Me too.

Story continues below advertisement

Next, after a small glass of dry sherry, I considered the options. On the PVR are 14 episodes of Say Yes to The Dress and 10 episodes of Love It or List It. Choices, choices. Boring choices, certainly, but convivial and Canadian. A biosecure bubble of safety. This column will move on to serious matters of dramas with intense psychological depth later. Soon, definitely. But it’s not going east of Yonge Street. That would be stark raving mad.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies