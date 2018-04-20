Westworld returns with timely focus on bitter, violent rebellion

Open this photo in gallery Westworld season two. HBO Canada

The most lavish, praised and sometimes most puzzling HBO series of the past few years is back. Thematically, the best of American cable TV hews to themes below the surface in the culture that inevitably rise to the surface, and so it is with the wonderful Westworld (Sunday, HBO Canada 9 p.m.).

The gist of first season was this: Things went awry at a futuristic Wild West theme park. Visitors went there to experience the fantasy of Old West tales, from family-friendly adventures among cattle ranchers, cowpokes and schoolmarms, to violent gunfights and good-time gals kicking back in a saloon. The western characters were played by robots. They served at the pleasure of the visitors, programmed to accept and fulfil their demands. By the end of season, the hosts had rebelled, reclaiming their consciousness and enacting a terrible revenge.

And so, in the first episode of this second season, the pivotal, now-rebellious host Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) peers coolly at trapped guests and execs from the theme-park company, and asks, “Have you ever questioned the nature of your reality? Did you ever stop to wonder about your actions? The price you’d have to pay if there was a reckoning?”

A lot has happened since the first-season finale aired in December of 2016 – not just in the world, but in the storytelling arc of the series. It is intriguing and thrilling how they all intertwine. What we have now in Westworld is a rebellion, led mainly by two women, Dolores and Maeve (Thandie Newton), who are leading a fierce reckoning against the men who programmed them to be subservient, or who used them as sexual playthings.

“These violent delights have violent ends,” Dolores also says, using a line from Shakespeare that her father whispered to her in season one, when the stirrings of the past, of the real Dolores, were revealed to him.

Thus, it is possible to read Westworld as a parable about the mistreatment of women and to see, in the violence that unfolds, the revenge that is enacted on their former masters. While Dolores sees the visitors as “prisoners to your own desires,” she also sees a new world in which the downtrodden are free. The caveat is the freed robot saying to her robot companions, “Not all of us deserve to make it to the valley beyond.”

The first season – available on HBO On Demand, if you get that service – had at its centre a deeply melancholy genius, played by Anthony Hopkins, who had invented and programmed the hosts. There was violence and pillage in the elliptical stories, as past memories interfered with the present, but the series was often a beautifully quiet exercise in profound melancholy. A creator looked on his creation and was made bleakly cynical by it. Westworld had gloom by the bucketful.

And so, when it became vividly clear that, in fact, the creator had programmed his creations to rebel, the story truly started. That is the kick-start to this season. “It’s like the inmates are running the asylum,” one of the park staff says, rather obviously. But yes, it is what Westworld is about now.

That is not to say the gravitas is gone from the series. It remains a drama that dwells on storytelling itself. Each host was programmed to have a past, a narrative that would make sense in the wider world of the controlled theme park. But, the show asks, is one person’s story theirs or does it belong to the group? There is also a fair amount of brooding on the matter of giving a moral compass to artificial intelligence. Is that even possible? And, when the robot, whose essence is meant to be human, rebels against authority, is it the human element that rises to the surface or is it the programmed indifference to human frailty?

Westworld still looks as magnificent as ever. The vistas of mountains and lakes and the empty western plains are awe-inspiring to look at, as they are meant to be. Because Westworld is, after all, a western in the old sense. It is about conquering nature, laying claim to the territory out west and establishing some kind of new society. It’s just that now the series is focused on a bitter, violent rebellion, all chase scenes, gun play and revenge motives. It’s beautiful, brilliant, less enigmatic and a truly strange, gorgeous thrill ride.

