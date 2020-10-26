 Skip to main content
// //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Why is Saturday Night Live struggling to be funny?

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Maya Rudolph appears as Kamala Harris, left, alongside Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live in New York on Oct. 3, 2020.

Will Heath/The Associated Press

The most recent Saturday Night Live opened with a sketch about the most recent U.S. presidential debate. As usual this season, Alec Baldwin played Donald Trump and Jim Carrey played Joe Biden. Baldwin’s Trump is now ultrafamiliar. He’s a petulant child, boasting and snippety. Carrey’s Biden is old-man affable on the exterior and, inside, a wound-up, ready-for-a-smackdown guy. In this sketch, he did a Clint Eastwood stare, circa Eastwood in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

It wasn’t very funny. It felt laboured and recklessly reaching for the surreal. And that laboured quality is what has defined SNL in the first batch of episodes this season. With the exception of the Weekend Update segments, it is rarely funny and feels especially off the mark given the intense political climate in the United States and the bizarre events that unfold daily.

Binge-watching guide: The recent shows you need to catch up on, all available to stream

Here’s the thing: Baldwin quoted Trump verbatim in that sketch when he said, “I am the least racist person in this room.” It’s something Trump said twice in that debate as he dodged serious discussion about race. Maybe that’s the problem for SNL right now – you only have to repeat what Trump says to find the ridiculous. Satire is beggared by a reality so cockeyed that the ludicrous has become banal.

Story continues below advertisement

After all, a day after that SNL, to get a vivid picture of the times all you had to do was watch 60 Minutes. There was the real Trump, in what you could call full-Baldwin mode, all pouting petulance, storming out of an interview with Lesley Stahl. That was followed by Norah O’Donnell of CBS News asking Republican talking-point questions of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It’s hard to satirize that; it’s already mind-boggling. Even Harris burst out laughing at one of O’Donnell’s questions.

The chilling preposterousness of the situation in the U.S. has overwhelmed SNL this season. At the time of the first new episode on Oct. 3, Trump was in hospital, apparently struck by the novel coronavirus. That seemed to spook everyone at SNL and even Chris Rock, as host and sketch-performer, struggled to find the necessary tone and timbre. He and all involved felt it necessary to remind the audience to wear masks while still aiming for satire.

Since then, many sketches have little comic impact and some have been entirely forgettable. Only Maya Rudolph’s Harris is soaring; Kate McKinnon seems underutilized and, at times, the viewer can only think back fondly to the days of Tina Fey’s uncanny and mischievous mimicry of Sarah Palin. Or to Melissa McCarthy’s maniac but accurate Sean Spicer.

Last weekend’s episode was held together by host Adele. Who could dislike the English singer and her up-for-anything attitude? But the sketches varied wildly from baffling to irritating. You could sense that the audience in the studio was thrilled to hear Adele sing, in the middle of a lame send-up of The Bachelor, but it seemed mystified by a lot of the attempted humour.

One particular sketch was definitely polarizing. In it, Adele, McKinnon and Heidi Gardner played white divorcees cooing over African men via double-entendres about “tribesmen” and “massive bamboos.” Adele seemed to find it hilarious, but it’s fair to say that sex tourism in Africa isn’t a funny subject.

There remains a huge appetite for SNL. It has stellar ratings in the U.S., is much discussed and, in Canada, it’s a huge hit. The first episode of this season had almost two million viewers in Canada, making it the second-most watched show of the week. The appetite exists because the audience needs relief from the clamour of daily events in the U.S. and also needs to feel a little wiser when those events are satirized. Four episodes into this season, though, we are neither relieved nor made wiser. This coming Saturday, John Mulaney is host and The Strokes are the musical guests. Let’s see if satire is still beggared by preposterousness.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies