Will you accept this thorny rose? How The Bachelor is changing the way we talk about race and reconciliation

Open this photo in gallery A last-minute development threatens to alter the course of Matt's journey on The Bachelor. Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

Last week on a very special episode of The Bachelor, this season’s Romeo-in-Chief Matt James had a conversation with his father, who was absent for a good deal of his upbringing. James felt that the fractured paternal relationship was standing in the way of his own romantic fulfillment. And so, the two men had it out in front of a few million of their closest friends. Was it good TV? Sure. Was it also an irresponsible perpetuation of stereotypes around Black men and fatherhood? If this second question falls outside of the series’ usual scope, it is typical of a season that started as one man’s journey to find love but is now our collective journey to address systemic inequality.

Yup, I said it. If you’re looking for a thought provoking curriculum on race and reconciliation, you could do a lot worse than The Bachelor. On screen we have the franchise’s first ever Black male lead. But it’s the off screen drama that has really driven the dialogue, starting last month when the Internet unearthed photos of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell (one of two women still in the running for Matt’s final rose) attending an “Old South” Antebellum party in 2018. That’s two years after these celebrations of slavery had been outlawed by the same Greek fraternity system that first started them. The controversy drew outrage … and then outrage over the outrage … and then things got really outrageous when host Chris Harrison attempted to run damage control.

In an interview with Extra correspondent (and former first ever Black Bachelorette) Rachel Lindsay, the franchise’s normally affable frontman played the (extremely) white knight to Kirkconnell’s damsel in distress, while shifting much of the shame onto the “woke police” who were calling out this “poor woman” in the first place. “It was a different time,” he said of Kirkconnell’s plainly offensive fancy dress exploits. (Uh, dude—it was 2018). If not quite Piers-Morgan-level racist bile, Harrison’s comments exemplified a particular type of white ignorance. In his defence of Kirkconnell, we saw the way that white women are perceived as victims, always worthy of the benefit of the doubt. In his dismissal of Lindsay (who he mostly talked over), we saw the credibility gap wherein women of colour are rarely extended the same presumptions of virtue.

Story continues below advertisement

And if any of these themes sound familiar, it’s because we saw them play out last Sunday during Oprah’s explosive interview with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry – a glorious royal gossip fest, for sure. But also another example of how pop culture is tackling the most important topics of the moment. See: the engrossing Hilaria Baldwin internet drama, where the fitness influencer and wife-of-Alec got caught faking a Spanish heritage, prompting a discussion around cultural appropriation and racist double standards.

Here in Canada we had the Jessica Mulroney saga—an encapsulation of how white privilege and fragility can be wielded. Hell, even Paw Patrol got people thinking about popular depictions of law enforcement: Chase is a nice pup and all, but whose stories are we centering when we teach kids that the cops are the good guys? Maybe that seems extreme. You don’t have to agree. The point is that these conversations are happening. And millions of people are paying attention.

Which was definitely not the case when The Bachelor premiered 19 years ago this month. Back then anything socially relevant would have stuck out like a power suit in a sea of princess dresses. The show was selling a fantasy that had absolutely nothing to do with the real world and its active apoliticism continued well into its second decade. It would be tempting to suggest that things changed because the political climate demanded it. And maybe that’s partly true, but mostly it was the rise of social media. In 2017 the show’s online fan base demanded an explanation for contestant Garrett Yrigoyen’s “liking” of several offensive Instagram posts – one mocking immigrants, another suggesting that the Parkland shooting victims were crisis actors.

Clearly the original strategy – keeping the pre-taped love story sealed off from IRL action – was no longer possible. But on the plus side, producers saw how these two narratives could play off of each other to build a cross-platform community (Bachelor Nation) and boost ratings. So much so that a lot of fans think Kirkconnell’s casting opposite the first Black Bachelor was not an error but a plant. Which may be true (never underestimate the cunning of a reality TV producer). Still, it’s unlikely that any premeditated plot twists included the toppling of the franchise’s crowned prince.

After the Extra interview, Harrison announced that he would be “stepping aside” from his hosting duties. He has continued to appear in the pre-taped season, but come Monday, the live “After the Final Rose” segment will be hosted by Emmanuel Acho, the former NFL linebacker and best-selling author of Awkward Conversations with a Black Man.

Will Harrison turn up in the hot seat? It certainly seems likely (and suitably awkward). We know he wants to come back. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Harrison revealed that he sought anti-racism counselling from Michael Eric Dyson, the Black academic and civil rights activist. Dyson recently told Entertainment Tonight that Harrison has put in time and effort and learned his lesson: “It’s extremely important for him to have been through this and to be even more deeply sensitized to the issues of race … and how the franchise can embody some of the best ideals and the norms that he has now taken to.” There are plenty of people who don’t agree (half think Harrison should be gone for good, the other half don’t think he did anything wrong in the first place). But when a leading public intellectual is weighing in on a dating show, the times—well—they are a changin’.

Will The Bachelor change? Let’s not hold our breath. The show has always been a hornet’s nest of -isms (see also: sexism, size-ism, able-ism) and institutional change doesn’t happen overnight. Still I’d argue that, by pulling millions into a meaningful conversation, it has already made a difference. Harrison finally came through on his promise to deliver the most dramatic season ever. Who knew it would also matter?

Story continues below advertisement

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter, with film, TV and streaming reviews and more. Sign up today.