Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Tom Wopat arrives at the 62nd Annual Tony Awards in New York, June 15, 2008. (Peter Kramer/AP)
Tom Wopat arrives at the 62nd Annual Tony Awards in New York, June 15, 2008. (Peter Kramer/AP)

Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat faces indecent assault, drug charges Add to ...

WALTHAM, Mass. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The actor who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” is facing indecent assault and battery and drug charges in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says 65-year-old Tom Wopat is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Waltham District Court.

Waltham police said they could not immediately release details on what led to the charges.

An attorney wasn’t listed for him.

Wopat was scheduled to appear in a production of 42nd Street at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, which is based in Waltham.

The performance’s opening night is Thursday.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Will & Grace cast celebrate first day of shooting for new season (Reuters)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular