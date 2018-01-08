If an Oprah run isn’t far-fetched, why not Jimmy Kimmel?

Call me crazy, but I think Jimmy Kimmel would make as good a U.S. presidential candidate as Oprah Winfrey. It's just that he doesn't want the role. So far. In the climate of the moment, though, you have to figure that anything could happen.

Embedded here with the vast entertainment industry for a week, you start to see how things work. And you start to be suspicious about them.

Like, for instance, CNN's promotion of the Oprah-for-President story. CNN boss Jeff Zucker, who once ran NBC, knows showbiz and knows ratings. CNN got a Trump bounce in viewers and ratings. The idea of an Oprah run is so tantalizing and intriguing it has people talking. And talking and talking. There's an Oprah bump for CNN and they'll run with it. You can take that to the bank.

The Kimmel thing is different. See, there's a lot of ego in the TV racket. People get carried away. Some might say, think Oprah on that matter. No offence intended. Jimmy Kimmel doesn't have the giant-sized ego that characterizes TV stars. Or if it's there, he's bloody good at hiding it.

Kimmel, described by a fellow critic here as "the newly radicalized Jimmy Kimmel," turned up here at 9 a.m. sharp on Monday morning to talk about hosting the Academy Awards on March 4, and other stuff. He's "newly radicalized" because, since making health care an issue on his late-night show on ABC (which also airs the Academy Awards), he's morphed from affable everyman mocking pop culture to fierce critic of diminishing health-care coverage in the Trump era.

The possibility of Oprah running for president being a hot what-if story, Kimmel's own stature as a hero of the masses inevitably came up. He was asked, "What did you think about the fact that one speech at the Golden Globes has people now talking about an Oprah Winfrey presidential campaign, and what does this do for your candidacy?"

Kimmel laughed hard. "Well, I don't have any plans to run for anything, any time, ever," he said. "But I thought it was interesting. I mean, obviously you're preaching to the choir in that situation. But that said, given the choice between Oprah and our current president, you know, I'm on the bus with Oprah, travelling the country encouraging people to sign up and vote. We would have to call her 'President Winfrey.' You realize that? We really have to start using the word 'Winfrey,' a lot. I don't know if we're prepared for that as a country."

Kimmel's hard fight against dwindling health care under Trump, tied to the situation of his infant son who has a heart condition, brought an outpouring of support and admiration. For a whole, he made some Republicans very scared. Did he know what he was doing, politically, and has it changed him as a TV personality?

"It definitely has changed my approach, in general, to not only the show, but how I conduct myself. I feel like I happened into a situation at a very specific time in American history in which I was able to say something that hopefully made people pay attention, if nothing else. And it hopefully got them to pick up their telephones and tell their leaders what they expect and what they want. And I don't know if any of that actually happened. I honestly don't. I mean, I think there are people who give me credit for saving Obamacare, and I reject that."

Still, Kimmel's humility and sense of humour has the ring of true authenticity. He might lack the oratorical skills of Oprah, but he's got his finger on the pulse of a core truth. "I think that, if anything, it is just such a no-brainer that Americans reacted [to appeals about health care]. I mean, you see a guy you think you know, and his baby has had a serious health issue, and I also brought up other people who have babies and children, and who themselves have serious health issues. And I don't think it's particularly remarkable that Americans reacted that way. Ultimately, whatever side we're on, we agree, that we have to take care of children."

Kimmel's philosophy is Main Street and mainstream. "When something bad happens to me, I always make an effort to turn it into something good, if I can. I think it's served me well. Usually, it's for silly comedy purposes. You know, I run out of gas and I get a funny story out of it. I'm still stranded by the freeway, but I've got a funny story out of it, and I approach everything in my life in that way."

About hosting the Academy Awards again? Kimmel takes it seriously and plans to entertain. But he's aware of the hyperbole around it. "Ultimately, it's just a bunch of celebrities handing each other trophies. Let's be honest."

When Kimmel hosted last year, the ceremony was blighted by a mix-up over the envelope announcing best picture. "If it happens again, literally everyone that works at ABC should be fired, right?" he says. "Because if it happens one time, that's understandable. But if it happens a second time, no one is competent enough to be running a television show or network. So I don't think it's going to happen again. If it did, I would have to admit, it would tickle me deeply."

Kimmel has something. Honesty, integrity and a sense of humour. Trump changed everything. Nothing is far-fetched now, including an Oprah run for president. Think about Kimmel. If he's willing to get on the bus for Oprah, at least think of him as cabinet material. These are strange days.