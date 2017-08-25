Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Actor Jay Thomas, known for his roles in Murphy Brown, Cheers and Love & War, had died of cancer. (Mark Von Holden)
LOS ANGELES — The Associated Press

A publicist for Jay Thomas says the actor and radio host has died. Thomas was 69.

In a statement Thursday, publicist Tom Estey said his longtime friend and client will be dearly missed by many.

Estey didn’t provide further details about Thomas’ death.

Thomas played Eddie LeBac, the former-hockey-player husband of barmaid Carla on Cheers. He played tabloid TV show host Jerry Gold on Murphy Brown, for which he won two Emmys.

He also starred in the sitcom Love & War as a sports writer romancing the woman who owned his favourite sports bar.

His films roles include Mr. Holland’s Opus and second and third Santa Clause films.

Thomas started out as a DJ in college and in recent years hosted a talk show on SiriusXM Radio.

