Countries and societies that feel broken or damaged lap up dystopian fiction and alternative-history narratives. That’s a fact.

George Orwell’s 1984 is again selling well in the United States. The adaptation of Margaret Atwoods’s The Handmaid’s Tale is, for many, the cultural event of the year. Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, in which it is imagined the Axis powers won the Second World War and share domination of the United States, has a big cult following. In Britain, one of the year’s biggest TV successes was an adaptation of Len Deighton’s SS-GB – a what-if story that imagines Germany quickly won the Second World War and Britain is living under Nazi tyranny.

Why? Well, dystopian fiction has the value of being both remedial and entertaining. All good fantasies have entertainment value, but those that imagine a darker version of the present or recent past force us to codify what we cherish in the present, to consider rights and privileges we take for granted and to reassess them.

Often, the outlandish storylines of good dystopian and alternative-history narratives can obscure their origin. Fact is, many of the best are really anchored in the period of their creation, not in some far-flung fantasy world. Orwell’s 1984 is, in many ways about 1948, that year of severe post-war austerity in Britain, wage restraints and paranoia about the threat of the Soviet Union. It was a year when the curtailment of liberties was on the agenda, one kind of authoritarianism was made to seem attractive and governments had got used to not having to tell the truth.

The origin of The Handmaid’s Tale, it is fair to say, is the period in which it was written – the period of Reagan, Thatcher, the rise of the Christian right and the precarious nature of women’s rights in that political-religious context.

This brings us to Confederate, which only exists as a press release and yet, there’s a ruckus.

HBO announced recently that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will make Confederate, a new drama series for the channel.

It takes place in an alternate version of America “where the South successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.”

Nothing has been made, no scripts written. It’s about a year before a pilot episode will be made.

But, of course, the mere idea of the series was condemned, not just in fast reaction on Twitter, but in opinion pieces.

Many voices said the concept was offensive or would give succour to racists and others said black pain was being exploited. Roxane Gay, an associate professor at Purdue University, decried the very idea of the series, in the New York Times, as “slavery fan fiction.”

HBO seemed taken aback by the reaction and Benioff and Weiss quickly emphasized that they are not the only creative minds producing the series – Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman, who are both African-American, will also be producing the show.

The four gave one media interview in which the two Spellmans tried to explain that they wanted to be involved with Confederate in an effort to illuminate the present, not celebrate the past.

There are some things we can learn from all of this.

First, HBO was foolish to promote only Benioff and Weiss as the creative power behind the series.

Second, and more telling, is the inability of many instant-critics to see the remedial possibilities of fiction.

Sometimes the present is complicated, choleric and hard to grasp. Today, especially because of social media, it is hard to stand back from issues and to fashion an encompassing picture of what’s going on.

One thing going on in the United States is Donald Trump’s insistence that he can lead a broken society back to the greatness of an imagined past. That’s what “Make America Great Again” is about.

Harsh negative reaction to the very idea of Confederate simply undervalues the role of dystopian and alternative-history fiction.

First and foremost, the best of it is escapism that undermines blithe assumptions about the present.

The Trump era, short though it is so far, has unleashed all kinds of ugliness about race. Maybe it isn’t a bad idea at all to dwell, through fiction, on the meaning of racist impulses that seemed buried in the past but are not.

Maybe the past that seems so alluring is a kind of hell.

Report Typo/Error