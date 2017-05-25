The title of actor Jeffrey Tambor’s memoir is Are You Anybody?, a question he receives as a veteran character actor from people who vaguely recognize him on the street and a question that all of us should ask ourselves.

And speaking of questions, The Globe and Mail had some for the star of Netflix’s Arrested Development (just picked up for another season) and Amazon’s groundbreaking series, Transparent.

You were hesitant to write your memoir. Why?

People sent me a lot of them, and I found the idea of writing one myself daunting. Eventually, I decided to write it, because my kids have no idea what I do for a living.

They must have some idea.

They think I eat lunch. That’s what they say I do, because every time they come to the set, I’m eating lunch. I thought I’d set the record straight.

The book is half memoir, half acting tutorial. Did you set out to write it that way?

I had to do it that away. I just wanted it to sound like me talking. I’m in awe of authors, so I don’t take this lightly. I’m going to read my book at Skylights Books in Los Angeles. That’s sort of a bucket-list thing.

Yeah, but you know someone at the store, right?

Yep. I know me. I’m a co-owner. I know myself personally.

You do, and now, because of your book, we know you. How does that feel?

I’m enjoying this. It’s hitting me over the head today, though. I’m now realizing that people are going to be reading it. I’m on that side of the fence now. I don’t know if I have the skill set or the nerves for this sort of thing.

To get back to teaching, is there a certain quality that enables someone to teach acting, as opposed to acting?

I don’t know.

But I think there’s two things in life: There’s teaching and learning. There’s no in between. I love to study. I loved going to school. I love acting class. I couldn’t wait for the scene to be over, so the critiques could begin. Whether I’m a good teacher, I have no idea. But I know it’s made be a better actor. My students taught me, by their lessons.

A better actor. I have my own theory as to why you’ve had so much late-career success, but what’s yours?

I think it’s the luck of the draw. This trifecta, if you will, of The Larry Sanders Show and Arrested Development and Transparent, I would have taken one of them. They’re all career changers. I think Garry Shandling definitely changed the playing field for me.

But what’s your theory?

Well, you did a lot of network television when you were younger, when the so-called movie of the week was a joke. With streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon and premium cable channels such as HBO, bars have been raised and the writing and programming is just better now, isn’t it?

Sure. The stories being told right now are on streaming services. It’s where actors, directors, writers and producers are running to. It’s a great time to be a young actor.

Or to be an old actor.

Oh, right. Well, there’s your headline.

To keep on this, what if I were to say that the writing and programming today has caught up to your acting?

That’s very nice of you to say. I don’t know. In the year I did …And Justice For All, I did The Ropers. You go where the work is. You do your best job and fall in love. That’s always been my motto. That whole thing between “action” and “cut,” that’s my favourite place. I love that.

Your self-obsessed talk-show sidekick Hank Kingsley on Larry Sanders and your transgender Maura Pfefferman on Transparent are vastly different characters. You’ve said the connection was their vulnerability. And now we see your vulnerability with this book, is that fair to say?

I think so. I just wanted to tell my story. We all have them. Every family has a different one. We’re all the Pfeffermans. People stop me on the street and start talking about their families. I like that connection.

The dysfunction in your family wasn’t out of the ordinary. But was it easy being so open about it?

Was it easy? I don’t know. But to tell the story, you’ve got to tell the truth. I tried. I hope this book helps people and inspires them. People have rough times. I had rough times. It ain’t easy, but it can be very rewarding. I’m all about sticking with my purpose.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

