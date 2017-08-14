Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Shonda Rhimes attends the Scandal 100th Episode Celebration at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood, Calif., April 8, 2017. (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Shonda Rhimes inks multi-year deal with Netflix to create new shows Add to ...

LOS ANGELES — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of popular television series such as Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy, has signed a deal to make new shows for Netflix.

The streaming service announced late Sunday that Rhimes’ Shondaland production company is moving to Netflix. Netflix wrote in a news release that Rhimes’ shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder would continue to air on ABC.

Rhimes wrote in a statement that she was grateful to the network for giving her career a start, but she was looking forward to expanding her audience and “creative identity” with Netflix.

She wrote that she and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos had developed a plan for the next phase of Rhimes’ career. She said Netflix offered her and her team “limitless possibilities.”

