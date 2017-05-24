A legal drama starring Vancouver native Kristin Kreuk of “Smallville” fame, and an escaped prisoner tale starring Allan Hawco and Paul Gross are among the new shows heading to the CBC.

The public broadcaster’s 2017-18 programming lineup includes “Burden of Proof,” in which Kreuk plays a big-city lawyer who takes on a case for a group of sick girls in her hometown.

Meanwhile, “Caught” is set in 1978 and stars Hawco as an escaped New Brunswick prisoner who attempts a drug deal with his former partner, played by Eric Johnson, who was also on “Smallville.”

Gross plays a police officer in the series, which is adapted from Lisa Moore’s acclaimed novel “Caught.”

True crime is the focus of “The Detectives,” about real cases handles by Canadian authorities.

A total of 17 new series and 25 returning titles are in the lineup.

Other new titles include the comedy “Little Dog,” about a lightweight Newfoundland boxer who searches for redemption after quitting his life in the ring. It’s from author, musician and actor Joel Thomas Hynes (“Mary Kills People,” “Orphan Black”) and showrunner Sherry White (“Rookie Blue, Saving Hope”).

And “The Stats of Life” uses recent population statistics to reveal how Canadians live today.

Previously announced new CBC original television series include “21 Thunder,” about an elite under-21 Montreal soccer team. It’s set to premiere July 31.

Set for a Sept. 25 premiere is “Alias Grace,” the highly anticipated miniseries written and produced by Sarah Polley based on the award-winning Margaret Atwood novel.

In “Crawford,” from “Trailer Park Boys” creator Mike Clattenburg, a young man turns his ability to relate to raccoons into a business. Jill Hennessy, John Carroll Lynch and Kyle Mac are among the stars.

“Taken” is a true crime documentary series about Canada’s missing and murdered indigenous women.

In “Frankie Drake Mysteries,” from the producers of “Murdoch Mysteries,” Lauren Lee Smith stars as Toronto’s only female private detective in the 1920s.

And “The Great Canadian Baking Show” is based on the hit British format.

This fall, the CBC will also broadcast the Canadian premiere of season 2 of Oscar-winning filmmaker Jane Campion’s acclaimed crime series “Top of the Lake: China Girl,” starring Elisabeth Moss as a detective specializing in sexual assault.

Returning series include: “Kim’s Convenience,” “Mr. D,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Rick Mercer Report,” “Still Standing,” “Baroness Von Sketch Show,” “Workin’ Moms,” “The Goods,” “Coronation Street,” “Dragons’ Den,” “Heartland” and “Murdoch Mysteries.”

