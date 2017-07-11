“Schitt’s Creek” star Daniel Levy will co-host CBC’s much-anticipated series “The Great Canadian Baking Show.”

Julia Chan of “Saving Hope” and “A Kid Like Jake” will be the other host of the homegrown version of the hit British series, which will premiere Nov. 1.

Pastry chefs Bruno Feldeisen and Rochelle Adonis will serve as judges.

Feldeisen is the French-born former executive pastry chef for the Four Seasons in New York and Vancouver.

Quebec-born Adonis is the creator of a flagship tea shop and confectionery brand in Australia.

“The Great Canadian Baking Show” sees 10 amateur bakers from across the country competing in themed culinary challenges.

Filming begins this week in Toronto.

The most recent season of the British version of the show will start airing on CBC on Aug. 23.

