Singer, actress Della Reese dies at 86

Actress and gospel singer Della Reese has died at the age of 86 at her home in California, her family said on Monday.
The actress, who appeared for years in the "Touched By An Angel television series "passed away peacefully at her California home surrounded by love" on Sunday, her husband Franklin Lett and her family said in a statement.
The statement was posted on the family's behalf by Reese's co-star Roma Downey on her Instagram page.
