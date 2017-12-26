The buzziest events to look for in the arts world in 2018

VISUAL ARTS

Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg, Vancouver Art Gallery (Feb. 3 to May 6)

727, Takashi Murakami, 1996, acrylic on canvas mounted on board. Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co./Tom Powell Imaging

A major retrospective of the superhot Japanese pop artist Takashi Murakami's work was the most-attended exhibition in the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago's 50-year history; next spring, it will be installed at the Vancouver Art Gallery, marking Murakami's first solo exhibition in Canada. Murakami may be best known outside of fine-art circles for his collaborations with the likes of Kanye West – but he has art-world cred in spades. His colourful "Superflat" aesthetic is firmly rooted in both classical Japanese art and contemporary manga – and dynamite to behold.

Yoko Ono: Mend Piece, Rennie Gallery at Wing Sang (March)

More than 50 years after Yoko Ono originally made her installation Mend Piece, the world is still in desperate need of mending – and peace (give it a chance).

The work, being installed in Canada for the first time, is audience-activated: Visitors are invited to fix broken porcelain cups and saucers using glue, tape, scissors and twine, with the results displayed on shelves.

Acquired by Vancouver real estate marketing mogul Bob Rennie two years ago, Mend Piece will be installed in his first-floor gallery, visible from the street in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside – which could use some mending of its own.

Frida Kahlo: Her Photos, Glenbow, Calgary (Feb. 3 to May 20)

Frida Kahlo was a painter best known for her self-portraits – but she was also fascinated with photographs. She collected more than 6,000, but they were locked away by her estate for decades. Since their release, they have been travelling and are finally making their Canadian debut. Curated by photo historian Pablo Ortiz Monasterio, the exhibition includes more than 200 photographs – some by Kahlo herself, but most by others including Man Ray, Martin Munkacsi and Nickolas Muray.

– Marsha Lederman

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, Art Gallery of Ontario (March 3 to May 27)

Yayoi Kusama with recent works in Tokyo, 2016. Photo by Tomoaki Makino

The 88-year-old Japanese artist has been using mirrors to amplify her colourful, polka-dotted installations since the mid-1960s and has perfected the art of using small mirrored spaces to propel audiences into glittering infinite space. The opportunities to see a touring show of her work in Toronto, however, are tightly limited: 20 to 30 seconds in each room, with a 20-minute possible wait for admission to each one. Visitors could spend two hours in the galleries and only three minutes with the art. Even so, the AGO's online ticket system has been swamped by members. Public sale of timed tickets begins Jan. 16.

Picasso’s Face to Face seen at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. RMN-Grand Palais

Face to Face: From Yesterday to Today, Non-Western Art and Picasso, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (May 12 to Sept. 16)

Picasso was celebrated in his day for his use of imagery and iconography borrowed from African art. What was called "primitivism" is now seen through a more complex lens, in which the artist's work becomes an echo chamber for the European imperialism that ravaged Africa in the late 19th century. This show, adapted from an exhibition by two Paris museums, looks at creativity and appropriation in Picasso's art, presenting it next to postcolonial works and responses by contemporary African artists.

– Robert Everett-Green

FILM IN 2018

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (Release date TBD)

Quebec director Xavier Dolan, seen taking selfies with fans in Rome in October, will make his English-language debut with a film about the subject of celebrity. Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

Precocious Quebec director Xavier Dolan (Mommy) makes his English-language debut with a film on a subject he knows well: celebrity. A young boy reminisces about his correspondence with a dead TV star. Natalie Portman, Jacob Tremblay and Susan Sarandon star.

Isle of Dogs (March 23)

The inimitably oblique Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel) returns to animation and voyages to Japan this time out – in a film about a boy who must seek his lost dog on a garbage island. Voices include those of Greta Gerwig, Scarlett Johansson and Jeff Goldblum.

The Favourite (TBD)

The eccentric Greek satirist Yorgos Lanthimos tries his hand at costume drama in a sexually charged romp through 18th-century British politics written by Deborah Davis. Olivia Colman plays Queen Anne; Rachel Weisz plays her lover, the Duchess of Marlborough; and Emma Stone stars as the Duchess's disruptive young cousin.

The Sisters Brothers (TBD)

Blood will be shed as the French director Jacques Audiard (Dheepan) adapts Patrick deWitt's prize-winning 2011 Old West novel about a pair of Oregon outlaws and the prospector they have been hired to kill. Jake Gyllenhaal, Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly star.

Mary Queen of Scots (TBD)

London theatre director Josie Rourke (Much Ado about Nothing) returns to the story of the doomed Queen of Scotland who spent years imprisoned by Elizabeth I of England for plotting to overthrow her royal cousin. Saoirse Ronan plays the tragic queen; Margot Robbie is Elizabeth.

– Kate Taylor

THEATRE IN 2018

Coriolanus, Stratford Festival (June 9 to Oct. 20)

Coriolanus, a Roman tragedy that director Robert Lepage is very familiar with, will appear this summer at Canada’s best-known theatre at the Stratford Festival. Clay Stang/The Garden

It's long been a curious absence: Robert Lepage had directed Shakespeare around the world, including at Britain's National Theatre, but never at the Stratford Festival. This summer, however, Canada's best-known director will finally work at the country's best-known theatre on Coriolanus – a Roman tragedy that Lepage is very familiar with, having toured it internationally as part of his acclaimed Shakespeare Cycle back in the early nineties. André Sills, recently a leading man at the Shaw Festival, returns to Stratford to take on the title role.

So Much Shakespeare

Sorry, but two other Shakespeare productions are truly must-sees in 2017. First, Ivo van Hove returns to Montreal's Festival TransAmeriques after eight years – a period in which the Belgian director won a Tony and an Olivier – with Kings of War (May 24 to 27). His great Toneelgroep Amsterdam ensemble will perform this mash-up of Henry V, Henry VI and Richard III. Shortly thereafter, Bard on the Beach in Vancouver opens Macbeth – starring a pair of big Stratford and Shaw stars, Ben Carlson and Moya O'Connell, and directed by Crow's Theatre's uber-talented Chris Abraham.

Big Reveals

In Western Canada, the most anticipated theatrical events of the year might very well be press conferences held by a pair of freshly minted artistic directors of major theatres. On Jan. 9, Ashlie Corcoran will announce three shows in her inaugural season for the Arts Club in Vancouver, with the rest of her 2018-19 programming to be revealed on Feb. 20. Next comes Stafford Arima, announcing his first season at Theatre Calgary at the end of February. Arima, the recently repatriated Broadway director, teases this: "Three world premieres." Sounds ambitious: Theatre Calgary's previous artistic director presented only seven world premieres over 11 seasons.

Broadway (Back) in Canada

Come From Away, Irene Sankoff and David Hein's hit musical set in Gander, Nfld., comes home in 2018 – with a new production featuring an all-Canadian cast kicking off at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre in Winnipeg on Jan. 4, before moving to the Princess of Wales in Toronto on Feb. 13 for a run of at least seven months. Another highly anticipated import is Fun Home – the 2015 Tony-winning musical based on Alison Bechdel's graphic novel – opening in Toronto on April 13 in a Musical Stage Company production.

Halifax's 2b theatre

This East Coast indie theatre company run by Christian Barry and Anthony Black looks set to take things to a new level with Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story; its Edinburgh Fringe hit by Barry, playwright Hannah Moscovitch and klezmer sensation Ben Caplan, runs off-Broadway March 8 to April 22, before heading to the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton in May. Don't worry, though, Halifax, you haven't lost them: Black's new show One Discordant Violin, based on a short story by Yann Martel, premieres in February at the Bus Stop Theatre.

– J. Kelly Nestruck

MUSIC IN 2018

Taylor Swift performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 7, 2017. RMN-Grand Palais

The Big Tours

Taylor Swift's blockbuster 2017 album Reputation precedes her equally epic stadium tour set for 2018. A pair of concerts at Toronto's Rogers Centre (Aug. 3 and 4) represent the lone Canadian stop on the tour's first leg. Toronto also gets the only Canadian visit from Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra, which on Aug. 18 plays Air Canada Centre on the band's first North American trek since 1981-82. Shania Twain is more inclusive, hitting 10 true-north cities in the spring and summer. On a smaller scale, the Drake-approved British soul siren Jorja Smith plays Toronto's Opera House on May 5 and 6.

The Big Albums

Jazz aficionados look forward to Miles Davis & John Coltrane – The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 6 on March 23. The four-CD box set gathers concert performances from a 1960 tour that was Coltrane's last as a sideman. January sees product from singer-songwriter Bahamas (Earthtones, out Jan. 19) and Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy (Constellation, Jan. 26). On March 9, comes Both Sides of the Sky, a posthumous album of Jimi Hendrix studio recordings. And former White Stripes rocker Jack White this month intrigued fans with a teaser clip entitled Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach, possibly the name of the follow-up to his 2014 solo album Lazaretto.

The Big Opening

Michael Wekerle poses for a picture in front of the El Mocambo Tavern on Nov. 6, 2014. Mark Blinch/For The Globe and Mail

The summer came and went without the promised reopening of the famed Toronto music venue El Mocambo, but a new forecast calls for a relaunch to happen during Canadian Music Week, May 7 to 13. Bankrolled by Dragons' Den star and flashy financier Michael Wekerle, the refurbished haunt will include a recording studio designed by sound engineer Eddie Kramer, the man who helped build Electric Lady Studios for Jimi Hendrix and who handled the taping of The Rolling Stones 1977 album Love You Live, partly recorded, yes, that's right, at the El Mocambo.

The Big Awards

For the first time since 2003, the Grammys will be held outside Los Angeles (at New York's Madison Square Garden, Jan. 28). That's not the only change: Every lead artist nominated for Record of the Year is a person of colour (Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee), and for the first time in Grammy history, not a single white male artist is in the running for Album of the Year. At the stodgy Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gala (April 14), meanwhile, four of the six inductees (Bon Jovi, the Cars, Dire Straits and the Moody Blues) will more or less represent the Jann Wenner classic-rock demographic.

The Big Beyoncé Moment

Beyoncé will return from a pregnancy hiatus to perform at April’s Coachella festival. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Pregnant with twins, the Formation singer cancelled her headlining gig at Coachella, the double-weekend desert-set hipster's jubilee, in 2017. But in 2018, she's Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road, stopping at nothing – not even to respond to a Jay-Z text about sippy cups – on her way to a postmaternity makeup set at California's Coachella festival in April. Who else is on the bill? Don't care and doesn't matter.

– Brad Wheeler

ARCHITECTURE IN 2018

The Bentway

An unusual Toronto project, the Bentway, will open to the public in January, incorporating a skate trail, art installations and more beneath a busy expressway.

A public space under an expressway: How will that work? We'll find out when this unusual Toronto project opens to the public starting in January. Incorporating a skating trail, multiuse path, public events, art installations and a performance venue, it will provide a needed gathering place in a very dense urban neighbourhood. Right from the start, this will demonstrate the potential to bring life to overlooked corners of the city.

UNCEDED at the Venice Biennale

Every two years, the architecture world gathers in Venice for an exchange of ideas. At this May's event, Canada – or rather, Turtle Island – will be represented by UNCEDED, an exhibition that features the work and the shared ideas of Indigenous designers. Organized by a group of architects and academics led by Douglas Cardinal, it will contribute to a growing conversation in Canada, and elsewhere, about how the values of Indigenous cultures can contribute to making better places and a better world.

Sainte-Catherine Street reconstruction

Montreal understands, better than any other Canadian city, that streets aren't just for cars: They're public space. Designed by the skilled architects of Daoust Lestage, the reconstruction of 2.2 kilometres of Sainte-Catherine for water-main replacement will transform the street with that ethos in mind: adding some more (if perhaps not enough) room for terrasses and heated sidewalks while maintaining driving lanes, and making it easy to close the street to cars.

Telus Sky

The Dane Bjarke Ingels has rapidly become one of architecture's biggest stars, and he's earned the hype with his mix of irresistible salesmanship, competence and innovation. This Calgary tower, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group with DIALOG, has all these qualities of a BIG building. It billows outward as it rises, containing apartments and then bulkier office floors, and turning a diagram into something that promises to be beautiful and functional. The proof will come when it opens in 2018, while the more complex BIG tower in Vancouver gets closer to the finish line and another surprising one in Toronto fights its way through the approvals process.

Wood

This could be the year when the use of engineered wood (or "mass timber") takes off. Vancouver's Michael Green Architecture will have a series of large wood buildings launching this year, and George Brown College will announce the winner of a design competition for a new tower in Toronto, which could move the art forward. The Google sister company Sidewalk Labs is also flirting with "tall wood" as it attempts to move forward its Toronto development; the potential payoffs, in sustainability and beauty, are huge.

– Alex Bozikovic