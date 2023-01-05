Alan Kliffer sits on the piano at Asylum NYC, where he is artistic director, in Manhattan, on Dec. 15.Jeenah Moon/The Globe and Mail

Canada has a new ex-pat comedy impresario of note down in New York.

While it might not yet be time to say “move over, Lorne Michaels,” Alan Kliffer, a Winnipeg-born producer, is making waves running an improv and sketch outfit known as Asylum NYC, which will be expanding into a new two-theatre venue in Manhattan’s Flatiron District in 2023.

“I work non-stop,” Kliffer confessed, while giving a fall tour of Asylum’s former venue, a storied but soon-to-be-demolished basement space in Chelsea, which in its history has been home to the Roundabout Theatre Company and the Amy Poehler co-founded comedy troupe the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB).

The 37-year-old mover-and-shaker started with Asylum in 2019 as artistic producer and soon earned the title of artistic director, too. He rebranded the company, which was originally an outpost of Boston’s Improv Asylum (”'improv’ is a dirty word here for whatever reason,” he says), and taught himself carpentry to personally renovate its box office and bars during pandemic shutdowns.

Under Kliffer’s leadership, Asylum’s mainstage improv company was rebooted and its shows turned into the kind where comedy legends like Janeane Garofalo or David Cross might drop by as guest performers. Kliffer built ties to Michael’s Saturday Night Live, too, which started using Asylum as a venue for its audition showcases.

It wasn’t simple to gain the trust of the local comedy community, he says. “People that were diehard UCB fans and people who used to work at UCB were originally vehemently against this place,” says Kliffer, who, on the side, runs a teen improv festival for high schools in New York, Long Island and Boston.

In 2022, Asylum NYC made it on to the larger arts and entertainment map by playing host to the world premiere of Titanique, a musical parody of the James Cameron movie that features the songs of Céline Dion and elements of improv and drag. Slotted in nightly around comedy shows, the show packed the theatre to capacity from summer until November when to transferred to a bigger theatre off-Broadway.

That musical-comedy show hybrid was a project right in Kliffer’s wheelhouse. He moved to Toronto from Winnipeg after high school to train to be a musical-theatre triple threat at Randolph College for the Performing Arts – but, extracurricularly, kept a finger in his passion for funny business by running an improv and sketch troupe.

After finding a professional acting career “not as fun or romantic as I thought I would,” Kliffer pivoted to producing as his primary focus – and first gained notice in that capacity in Toronto working on well-received projects that married his interests in musicals and comedy like The Chasse-Galerie, co-produced with Storefront Theatre and Soulpepper, and One Night Only: The Greatest Musical Never Written, a fully improvised show that he ran at Factory Theatre in 2016.

As an emerging producer interested in commercial theatre, however, Kliffer says he quickly hit a “concrete ceiling” in Toronto.

Canada’s biggest city has a lively not-for-profit theatre scene but for-profit activity barely exists there beyond the dominant, large-scale player Mirvish Productions. It’s hard to figure out how to grow in the field – and there’s not much of an investor community.

That’s not the case in New York. After commuting to study at the Commercial Theatre Institute, where he quickly came into contact with producers like Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton) and Kevin McCollum (Six) and met his mentor Robyn Goodman (Avenue Q, In the Heights), Kliffer wrangled a work visa and moved down.

While looking for a place to possibly produce an American version of One Night Only, he got in touch with the Massachusetts-based owners of what was then Improv Asylum – and ended up pitching and landing himself a job running its operations locally.

Kliffer is definitely good at pitching himself – an attribute, and this is mostly unfortunate, more appreciated in the United States than Canada. I got an e-mail from him in the summer of 2021 with the subject line: “A Possible Success Story?” After Titanique took off in his space a year later, and he got profiled in Time Out New York, I came to agree.