Alexander Neef leaving Canadian Opera Company after being named general director of Paris Opera

Canadian Opera Company leader Alexander Neef has been named general director of the Opéra national de Paris.

The new job will take effect for the 2021-2022 season and will be mark a heroic return for Neef, who was once head of casting under mentor and past general director Gerard Mortier at the storied Paris house, one of most world’s most prestigious. According the web site France 24, President Emmanuel Macron, a keen classical music lover, was personally involved in the selection process.

There’s no word yet on the COC’s next general director, the length of Neef’s new contract or what this new job will mean for his position as artistic director of the Santa Fe Opera, a job he took just last year.

The news comes as a proper answer to a question that has floated in opera circles for several months. Weeks ago, Le Figaro reported that Neef had taken the new job in Paris but neither opera house confirmed the story.

Perhaps for Canadians, there’s some level of flattery that comes with the COC’s role in Neef’s impressive professional development. Though he’s never quite fit as a representative of Canada’s opera scene – at least, not in the same way as someone like Richard Bradshaw had – Neef turned the COC into a portal to the larger, global opera scene. He has brought to Toronto the likes of Sondra Radvanovsky, Christine Goerke and Robert Carsen – simple, clear markers for the level at which the COC now plays.

“Canada is rich with artistic talent and I could not have asked for a better place in which to create, to innovate and to collaborate in the true spirit of opera as an art form,” said Neef in a statement today. “I am proud to see Toronto considered synonymous with the world’s best opera and will always champion the COC’s contributions to opera and the excellence of Canadian artists.”