Until my wife started rehearsing a play in our attic, I never really thought about the people who live with actors and have seen their apartments, condos and houses turned into stages.Kelly Nestruck/Handout

There’s always been an element of voyeurism in going to the theatre, sitting there in the dark, watching. But that aspect of spectatorship has intensified during the pandemic owing to so many performers acting from their intimate personal spaces in digital-theatre productions.

For the past couple of years, I’ve regularly been peering into the homes of actors around the world, checking out their kitchens and bedrooms, wondering what is set and what is decor, during Zoom performances and other live-streamed shows.

Until my wife started rehearsing a play in our attic, however, I never really thought about the people who live with these actors and have seen their apartments, condos and houses turned into stages.

It hadn’t occurred to me there were spouses off-screen reading books in the bathroom, roommates walking around the block with the dog, or babies sleeping in the next room like ticking time bombs.

These civilians have had their private living spaces exposed, too, as part of this quixotic quest to keep live art alive while physical theatres are shut.

In my case, the attic is the spot where I typically put things specifically so they will be hidden from sight; now, however, they’re about to become the background and props in a live broadcast.

“Do you mind if your old production binders from your university production of Never Swim Alone appear in a shot?” my wife – her name’s Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman – asked me recently. “And is it okay if we show your Uncle Scrooge sculpture?”

To be honest, I had forgotten that junk of mine was even in that dusty, dim attic.

To be even more honest, I had also kind of forgotten that my wife is an actor until I started hearing her up there performing. I’ve run up at least once to see whether she’s okay only to find her, well, acting – so I guess she’s a good one too.

Charlotte’s been a full-time playwright and screenwriter as long as I’ve known her – but when she was younger she performed in film and television and, most notably, in a play she wrote inspired by her life and her mother’s death called Scratch, at Factory Theatre.

This past summer, current Factory Theatre artistic director Nina Lee Aquino asked Charlotte and three other playwright-performers to write and act in short solo shows that would be live-streamed from their homes. Part of the idea of the digital-theatre piece, titled Year of the Rat, is to “investigate performance in a very private space,” according to Aquino.

If you’re of the generation where “going live on Instagram” is commonplace or you upload TikToks of yourself waking up in bed, maybe this doesn’t seem weird to you. But, personally, I’m finding that suddenly living in a performance space takes some getting used to.

“Don’t move those,” Charlotte told me the other day when I tried to take a stack of empty sparkling-water cans down to the recycling bin. “Those are part of the show.”

As a theatre critic, I’ve made an effort to try to keep my wife’s stage career at a distance. But the pandemic has made that impossible: I’m essentially part of the crew, whether I mean to be or not.

My backstage job is to wrangle a two-year-old to sleep in the room below where Charlotte will be performing her monologue each night – and, if something goes seriously awry during story time (not unheard of), spiriting him away down to the basement.

I talked to some of the other people who co-habitate with the playwright/performers in Year of the Rat to find out what their experiences are like living in a theatre. For many of them, it’s been par for the course during the pandemic.

As a theatre critic, I’ve made an effort to try to keep my wife’s stage career at a distance. But thanks to the pandemic, I’m essentially part of the crew, whether I mean to be or not.Kelly Nestruck/The Globe and Mail

Anita Majumdar is married to a fellow actor, Nicco Lorenzo Garcia, and so the two have both been rehearsing and performing over Zoom regularly. They even acted together in the same live-streamed show for Young People’s Theatre – which was actually kind of complicated because they were each performing on their own computers and had to find a way to get far away enough from each other in a two-bedroom condo to avoid feedback.

Majumdar will be performing her segment of Year of the Rat nightly from their ensuite bathroom – definitely not a space I’d like to broadcast on the Internet. But Garcia seems relaxed about the whole thing. “I like going for walks,” he says.

Augusto Bitter, meanwhile, lives with Sofia Rodriguez and Liz Der, a couple who both are also theatre artists. Their apartment, spread over the top two floors of a house, has only cemented its status as art central in the pandemic.

Audio plays have been recorded in closet studios; livestreams have gone live from the living room; and Rodriguez, Der and Bitter all participated in an Instagram piece called Shoe and Tell in which they showed the shoes they had not been wearing out and told their stories.

Intimacy and personal connection are artistic attributes that all three of these performer-creators aimed for in their work in the beforetime – it has now only been accentuated in close-up digital work. ”I don’t know that you would have been able to get that in a theatre space or gallery space,” Der says.

But what if it’s not your job to be exposed in this way?

Rosa Laborde is the only other playwright/performer in Year of the Rat who lives with civilians: Her husband, Daniel Kidney, works in logistics for a shipping company – at the moment, from their 800-square-foot home.

When the babysitter is there taking care of their 20-month-year-old baby, Kaila, Laborde and Kidney work on opposite sides of the bedroom, which is also now the site for the playwright’s segment of Year of the Rat. During rehearsals, Kidney has sometimes ended up having to move his workspace into the closet to get out of camera range.

Kidney – like me, of course! – is very supportive of his artist wife. But he will acknowledge that it’s a bit of a pain not to be able to lie down on the bed and nap sometimes. “It’s not an ideal situation, no, but we’re running with it,” he says.

Kaila, who is too young to be interviewed on the subject, is running with it as well for now – but how the livestream’s 7:30 p.m. start time and bedtime align are logistics that Kidney hasn’t quite worked out yet.

“There’s a just kind of terror that I’ll be on livestreaming and she’s screaming mama outside the door,” Laborde says.

I’m confident Kidney will find a way to make sure that doesn’t happen. I’ll be trying my best to prevent my kid from making a cameo appearance, too. Wish us luck …

Wait, what’s that? Sorry, I mean, tell us to break a leg. I’m new to this.

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.