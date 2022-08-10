Some of the first plays Anand Rajaram ever saw were Dream in the Park productions of Shakespeare.Dahlia Katz/Handout

As he was getting ready to direct Canadian Stage’s production of the beloved Shakespearean pastoral comedy As You Like It, Anand Rajaram had a brainwave. He arrived at a workshop for the production wearing a costume that made it appear he was riding a giant turkey. He finished the look with a crown, and asked a colleague to make an announcement: Everybody please rise for His Royal Highness Anand Rajaram.

“People were baffled and confused, some of them were laughing,” Rajaram says. “But the whimsy was clear.”

He continues “People, with Shakespeare, tend to get very precious, and tend to get very intense about it. … So it is just a reminder to not take everything so seriously.”

When he started directing rehearsals for the play – part of Toronto’s Dream in High Park series this summer – he asked Roxanne Ignatius, one of the production designers, to turn the turkey into a peacock. He turned up in it regularly. Once, he added a fanfare to his entrance.

The idea was to set the tone for the production.

“Fundamentally, I just think it’s funny,” he says.

Rajaram is making his debut as a director with this production, but he’s a multifaceted artist with a long career in acting. His credits include Dora-award-winning performances in Buffoon by Anosh Irani and Mustard by Kat Sandler; film and television appearances; voiceover work for video games and cartoons; as well as occasional stints on CBC Radio’s comedic news quiz Because News.

He was also slated to appear in Canadian Stage’s Solaris, a sci-fi mystery adapted from a 1961 novel by Stanislaw Lem. It was supposed to mark the theatre company’s return to indoor performances earlier this year, but was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But all was not lost when Canadian Stage artistic director Brendan Healey and Factory Theatre artistic director Mel Hague offered Rajaram the opportunity to direct As You Like It.

“I think they understood that everything I do, I tend to think about audience first and foremost … no matter what the conceit, concept or story,” Rajaram says. “I think they approached me because they assumed I would bring a populist perspective and not an intellectual one.”

Some of the first plays he ever saw were Dream in the Park productions of Shakespeare.

His earliest brush with the bard, however, took place in high school when he studied Hamlet. In his community, studying Shakespeare was considered an intellectual exercise equivalent to studying mathematics.

“If you were smart you read Shakespeare – and understood it,” he says. “And being smart was really important in my South Asian household. It was prized above all else.”

But Hamlet stirred something deeper in him.

“I was the only kid in class that brought in clothes and tried to dress up like Hamlet, like Olivier would be dressed up in the movie. Like, really high boots from my mother’s closet, and all black. I probably looked ridiculous but I was committed to it in a way that nobody else was.”

His parents were not keen on his budding artistic interests, however. They said no to pursuits such as photography and music, even studying French.

“The only thing I was allowed to do was math and science,” he says.

Rajaram followed his parents’ wishes until one day when he scored 102 per cent on a quiz.

When it came to directing As You Like It, Rajaram decided to make the process as inclusive as possible.Dahlia Katz/Handout

“I was in the gifted math program. … It was the highest mark in class,” he says. At first, his parents were impressed. But when they learned that there had been five bonus marks, he was told to get a perfect score the next time. “And at that point I realized that any victory academically was never going to be mine. But every failure was. … So I stopped trying.”

Rajaram applied to Waterloo University after he saw a brochure highlighting its theatre spaces. This thrilled his parents, who thought he was applying to an engineering program; he didn’t tell them that he was majoring in theatre until it was nearly time for him to graduate.

“They were really upset,” he says, and they were concerned that he would starve as a struggling artist, especially since they did not have any connections in the artistic world. As a result, Rajaram never shared with them the many times he did struggle. Instead he hustled hard and found whatever job he could, veering into related art forms such as puppetry, mime, writing and directing plays.

“I developed a much more well-rounded approach versus some of my friends, by their own reckoning. Because I had to – to survive,” he says.

While his career path offered Rajaram many roles onstage and off, Shakespeare continues to enthrall him. The playwright-poet offers deep psychological explorations of human behaviour, he says, adding that making the bard relevant today is a matter of how his plays are produced.

So when it came to directing Canadian Stage’s production of As You Like It, Rajaram decided to make the process as inclusive as possible – a reflection of his take on the play as a meditation on utopia. He announced the call for casting on social media platforms, encouraging all actors to apply. For those unfamiliar with Shakespeare, he produced a small video to help demystify the canon.

More than 1,000 submissions came in. He then asked the applicants to put together a 90-second tape of them telling a joke or story and demonstrating some musical ability. That whittled the applicants down to 400, which got further trimmed down to 137 actors called in for auditions.

The final cast of 12 weren’t chosen with any set ideas of identity – whether it be based on gender, race, height or age, he says. Which is fitting for a rom-com that subverts notions of gender, identity and politics.

“I just said, let’s see different people for different parts, and see what their strengths are. Comedy was the central approach. I said everyone is going to be like a creature. Kinda like a Pixar movie, Cars or Monsters, Inc. or like the Jataka Tales,” he says, referring to South Asian morality fables.

When he approached Shadowland Theatre, who were entrusted with the set, costume and prop design, they suggested making all the characters into plants. As a result, the amphitheatre at High Park has been transformed into a colourful Forest of Arden, the setting for most of the action of in As You Like It.

What does he hope the audience will get out of his vision?

“First of all, they laugh and have a fun night. If they don’t typically go to the theatre, this excites them to go to more. If they don’t see Shakespeare, it excites them to see more. And for those who do see Shakespeare, I hope they see something they’ve never seen before.”

His own learning through this process has been that if we want to create utopia, we have to figure out whose lens we’re looking through, he says.

“Utopia means different things to different people. It means being flexible in approach and thought. The easiest way to get there is to have open dialogue. Making space for people to speak, not just for the sake of doing it.”

