If you can’t do a play right amid the ongoing pandemic, should you not do it at all?

That’s the decision that the Blyth Festival in Ontario has made regarding its world premiere of The Waltz by Marie Beath Badian.

I was set to make a visit to the rural theatre company this week to review this long-awaited sequel to Badian’s charming 2013 hit, Prairie Nurse.

Earlier this month, however, Blyth artistic director Gil Garratt decided to cancel the production after rehearsals were delayed twice due to COVID-19 cases in the company.

“This is a new play, and a premiere production: the playwright has never seen it staged, the director has never worked these scenes, and these actors are the first to ever inhabit this work,” Garratt wrote in a statement. “None of them has really been able to even start this work in the rehearsal hall. And now we’re out of time to do it right.”

When it comes to the current irritating, persistent and still sometimes dangerous situation regarding COVID-19, different types of theatre are facing different challenges.

If you’re producing a classic or a previously produced play, you don’t need to worry about the playwright getting sick in rehearsals at least. If you’re putting on a large-scale show, meanwhile, you can work on scenes that don’t involve a company member who is sidelined due to sickness.

New plays, however, particularly in Canada, often involve small casts; playwrights are intimately involved in rehearsals, making crucial chances to the script all the way through the preview period; and world premieres are often only programmed for short runs, meaning delaying an opening is not particularly feasible.

Hiring understudies is not only unaffordable for most new-work theatres, it’s often the case that new plays are workshopped with and written for particular performers – and their presence in the rehearsal room is important. (In a few, rare cases, actors in a world premiere production might even get royalties from future productions due to their involvement in the creation process.)

There’s a mysterious alchemy to getting a new play right – and I’ve often heard playwrights wish they could have could have had just one more preview to nail a line or moment before opening.

As we leave behind summer fare of Shakespeare and musicals and head into the fall when new plays are the thing on Canadian stages, I do worry about first productions that might not yet be up to their full potential due to lost or compromised rehearsals landing in front of critics and audiences. As Garratt wrote in his statement, a new play “can’t be crushed and rushed to the stage.”

In the case of The Waltz, at least, it will not have to wait much longer to see the stage: Factory Theatre, the Toronto theatre that was co-producing the world premiere with Blyth, is still going ahead with the show in October.

Fringes, present and future

It’s peak Fringe season right now with the two biggest ones in the English-speaking world in full swing: The Edmonton Fringe Festival is in its final week; and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland is in its final two weeks. (Expat Canadian Haley McGee seems to have a hit at the latter with her new solo show Age is a Feeling, which received a five-star review in The Guardian.)

Speaking of Fringes, Chicago Tribune theatre critic Chris Jones came up to review a few shows at the Stratford Festival last week – and also found time to check out a production of Dennis Kelly’s searing one-person show Girls and Boys at Stratford’s Here for Now theatre company’s summer festival, which this year involves nine one-act plays staged indoors at the Falstaff Family Centre. Jones ended his piece by writing: “It made me think that Stratford, every bit as pleasant as Edinburgh, Scotland, needs a fringe.”

I think Here for Now, which I profiled last year when it took place outside, is fulfilling that fringe-like role nicely enough at the moment – and has already shown greater longevity than most past attempts to produce around the Stratford Festival season. I did want to voice my agreement on the quality of director Lucy Jane Atkinson’s production of Girls and Boys starring Fiona Mongillo, however. I had an extremely intense experience watching it; it deserves to be remounted, perhaps in Toronto.

What else is on of note this week – from West to East

Coming up: This week, I’m back to the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake to review the rest of the shows in the company’s summer repertory season. I’ll be seeing Bernard Shaw’s The Doctor’s Dilemma and Cicely Hamilton’s Just to Get Married on Thursday, then August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean on Friday. (I’ll also be catching up with the lunch-time one-act Chitra.) Look for my reviews online starting Friday.

