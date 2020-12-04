Artistic director Darcy Evans rescued Alberta Theatre Projects from financial ruin

Open this photo in gallery Darcy Evans, executive director and artistic director of Alberta Theatre Projects, and a leading figure in Canadian theatre. Erin Wallace

There’s a song in the musical The Full Monty called You Walk with Me, which the character Malcolm sings at his mother’s funeral. He is joined mid-song by the character Ethan, who is falling in love with him.

In a rehearsal hall at the Sudbury Theatre Centre in 2010, Darcy Evans, as Malcolm, with his beautiful voice, sang this number opposite Andrew Scanlon. “I always told people I could never learn the harmony because I was so knocked out by him,” said Mr. Scanlon, who went from co-star to friend, eventually partner and ultimately Mr. Evans’s fiancé.

Mr. Evans had an onstage presence that knocked out co-stars, audiences and artistic directors alike, but it was clear early on that he was a natural director.

“There was a holistic interest, a prevailing interest in production – it wasn’t just ‘this is my part and tell me what to do.’ He seemed interested in the whole thing,” recalled Susan Schulman, who first directed Mr. Evans in Man of La Mancha at the Stratford Festival, establishing a lifelong working collaboration and friendship. Years later he joined her on Broadway as associate director of Little Women, which she directed.

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Evans had an onstage presence that knocked out co-stars, audiences and artistic directors alike, but it was clear early on that he was a natural director. Jeff Yee

But even under the neon lights of Broadway, he had other ambitions.

“His dream was to be an artistic director in Canada; he was very specific about that. He always believed in the Canadian theatre, he believed in Canadian writers and, of course, Canadian actors,” Ms. Schulman said. “But also in being able to be productive in advancing Canadian playwrights. He really wanted to do that. And I think he did.”

In 2018, Mr. Evans became executive and artistic director of Alberta Theatre Projects, and turned the storied company around from the brink of bankruptcy.

“So in a way,” Ms. Schulman said, “when he said he lived his dream before he passed, he did.”

In March, Mr. Evans was diagnosed with glioblastoma. He quietly dealt with his own devastating news as the world was shutting down because of the pandemic. His diagnosis came the same week he had to make the decision to close his theatre before the conclusion of the season – the first full season he had programmed.

But he was determined to keep working. “The week after his first surgery, he went right to work and never looked back,” Mr. Scanlon said.

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Evans and his partner, actor and playwright Andrew Scanlon. Courtesy of Andrew Scanlon

He took a leave from ATP in early November and on Nov. 16 celebrated his 50th birthday at home with his family. He and Mr. Scanlon decided to drive to Mr. Evans’s hometown of Kimberley, B.C., for what was to be a short visit in the mountains in between medical appointments.

He died in Kimberley on Nov. 25, four days before he and Mr. Scanlon were to be married at their home in Calgary.

“Somewhere in that man’s soul he knew he only had 50 years,” his friend Karen Robinson said, “and he packed everything into those 50 years.”

Darcy Wayne Evans was born in Kimberley in 1970. By the time he was four, he was performing – requesting hand puppets and a puppet theatre, and, later, a Tommy Talker ventriloquist doll.

He was a competitive figure skater, earning a slew of awards – on his own and in pairs competitions with his sister, skating in costumes made by their mother. He also worked on a summer theatre program at a local resort – roping in his mother once again to sew costumes.

He had a natural quality that people warmed to; he was considered a favourite neighbourhood babysitter; and as a server at the local Kalamazoo Restaurant, it was said that he could up-sell anyone into ordering dessert.

But a gay kid in a small town, he was also bullied, and in high school beaten up. “He was called awful names and he took it in stride,” his sister, Jan Evans-Hargrave said. He came out to his parents when he was in his early 20s and to his sister a year later.

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Evans and his sister Jan were competitive skaters when they were young. Their mother sewed all their costumes. Courtesy of the Family

His parents were enormously proud of him – flying out for his theatre openings in Charlottetown, Stratford, New York.

Mr. Evans studied theatre at the University of Victoria. In 1992, he travelled across the country as a cast member of Experience Canada: Spirit of a Nation, celebrating the 125th anniversary of Confederation. It was a breeding ground for future stars and on this tour, he and Ms. Robinson began a life-long friendship.

“He really was an all-round performer and I realized that he also had a really good sense of how things should move on the stage, how things should sound on the stage,” Ms. Robinson said. “I think that’s when I first realized that there was a director in there.”

Ms. Schulman noticed those director qualities at Stratford – where he spent nine seasons – as did artistic director Antoni Cimolino. As a director, Mr. Evans was ahead of his time: to him, rigour and warmth in the rehearsal hall were not mutually exclusive.

As theatre has moved to a more inclusive, generous, kinder place in response to social justice movements such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, “Darcy was all those things a long time ago,” Mr. Cimolino said. “He was pointing to where theatre wants to go now, where it’s less pressure-filled and less competitive and less cutthroat, and just more about finding a gentler way and a more collaborative way of creating art.”

Mr. Evans earned his MFA in directing at Pennsylvania State University, in a program run by Ms. Schulman. They often attended the theatre together in New York, using complimentary tickets she received as a Tony Awards voter. If the show was bad, they would leave laughing, and then get serious and say “Okay, that’s too bad about this show, but how could we fix it?” Ms. Schulman recalled. “So it became a learning experience as well.”

A devoted fashionista, Mr. Evans referred to himself as a black-belt shopper, a title he earned, whether it was in the aisles of Value Village or a high-end Manhattan boutique.

His classmates at Penn State noticed, frequently commenting on his style, including his penchant for wearing handkerchiefs in his jacket pocket – among them was a first-year student, his associate director on his thesis project, Kiss of the Spider Woman. On opening night, Mr. Evans gifted that student with a pocket square. After Mr. Evans’s death, the student told Ms. Schulman, “I will forever wear that every opening night and it will remind me of Darcy.”

In June, 2018, Mr. Evans became executive and artistic director at Alberta Theatre Projects, which was in dire financial straits at the time.

“Not only did he restore the company’s financial position back into the positive, but they had some of the bestselling shows in their history in that time,” said Calgary Arts Development president and CEO Patti Pon.

At the same time, he wanted ATP to return to its roots as a developer of new Canadian plays. From 1987 to 2013, the annual playRites Festival produced 115 world premiere Canadian plays, but was cancelled because of funding issues. In 2018, Mr. Evans told The Globe and Mail’s Kelly Nestruck: “In my dream, for the 50th anniversary of this company, we would be able to generate some sort of fundraising initiative that we could bring [the playRites festival] back at least in some limited fashion.”

The 50th season is scheduled for 2021-22 – but even through the pandemic, Mr. Evans remained committed to new play development, announcing the 2020-21 Playwrights Unit, with eight participants, in September.

Another play in development – Mr. Scanlon’s adaptation of The Wizard of Oz – held a workshop reading from the Martha Cohen Theatre Thursday night, dedicated to Mr. Evans.

“His legacy will run deep within the ATP family, the Calgary community and the national theatre landscape,” said board chair Vishal Saini at the beginning of the streamed event.

On Tuesday – which was “Giving Tuesday” – ATP launched the Darcy Evans Legacy Fund, raising more than $55,000 in a single day.

Mr. Evans was serious about theatre, but he knew how to play too – with his niece and nephew, friends, dogs, his former partner Phillip Hughes (who remained a close friend) and with Mr. Scanlon.

“I will never know anyone who had more fun than Darcy. Everything was a three-act event: drinks on a Friday night meant themed outfits, curated music, signature cocktails,” Mr. Scanlon said. “He created an experience out of everything. ... He wasn’t a halfway guy.”

He loved a silly ritual. Back in Stratford, he and Ms. Schulman would walk to the Dairy Queen at the edge of town to try out new Blizzard flavours, convincing themselves that the walk there and back would erase the ice cream calories.

After arriving at ATP, he and Theatre Calgary artistic director Stafford Arima – whom he had worked with at Garth Drabinsky’s Livent in Toronto – were on a quest to find the best steak in Calgary. Over the meal, they dreamed of their two companies, neighbours at Calgary’s Arts Commons, collaborating at some point.

Family and friends – his chosen family – were central in his life.

Before driving to Kimberley after his 50th birthday, he asked Ms. Robinson if he could bring anything to her father and brother, who were isolating outside Calgary and mourning the recent death of her mother. He ended up delivering Jamaican takeout from a favourite spot in Calgary to her family. “Doing that for me was his last act of love to me,” Ms. Robinson said.

He sent her a text: “The food smells incredible. I’m going to look forward to getting some next week.”

Unexpectedly, with the brain tumour returning aggressively, Mr. Evans had to be admitted to hospital in Kimberley. In his room at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital, Mr. Scanlon played You Walk with Me. “Is it the wind over my shoulder? Is it the wind that I hear gently whispering? Are you alone, there in the valley?” the song begins. “No, not alone. For you walk, you walk with me.”

“What’s beautiful about a moment like that is ... with the illness and anguish of what we were facing, it takes you right back to before that was even possible, when none of that was even a whisper in either of our ears. And it kind of carries you back through everything to that first moment,” Mr. Scanlon said. “That is what I felt like sharing with him: Just remember how this all started.”

Darcy Evans leaves his partner, Andrew Scanlon; parents, Wayne and Marilyn; sister, Jan; brother-in-law, Fred; niece, Madelaine; and nephew, Will.