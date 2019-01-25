Audiences to Selina Thompson’s Salt. and Race Cards walk away with more than insight

Open this photo in gallery British theatre artist Selina Thompson performs Salt., her one-woman show. Bryony Jackson/Handout

“What are the dangers of making art about race?” “How can you negotiate these dangers?”

These are questions 71 and 72 of 1,000; questions about race written in black pen on white cards in a black room in the installation Race Cards.

“Should Beyoncé have got that VMA or Taylor Swift?”

The installation by the British theatre artist Selina Thompson is now in Vancouver for the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival, along with her one-woman show Salt., which heads to Toronto next. Both are profound and powerful; personal and political.

“I do what I do for a job because I’m angry; a lot of the time, really angry. And this is a part of what I have to offer,” she said during an interview in Vancouver. “It’s emotionally very draining, but I wouldn’t want to be making adaptations of The Wind in the Willows while the world is burning outside.”

Race Cards started out as an hours-long performance, Thompson writing the cards lightning-fast for an audience, but that was not sustainable; the experience made her ill.

“I was really interested in the speed of discourse around race online,” says Thompson, who is black, when I asked about the genesis of the work. “Race is an incredibly dense, very, very complex academic subject. It’s so rich and knotty and a mess. And I was really aware of watching Twitter discourse where people were very quickly trying to make these massive concepts feel like they have clarity. And there’s something really important and beautiful about that because it’s kind of democratizing knowledge, but also sometimes not so much.”

No kidding. She was saying this on Tuesday, as people continued to hotly debate the confrontation a few days earlier involving Covington Catholic High School students in Make America Great Again hats at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Thompson didn’t have much to say about the Covington debacle; she had been travelling when it blew up on Twitter and hadn’t seen the videos or done much reading about it at that point. But the controversy was created in the same racialized environment in which Thompson conceived these works.

Open this photo in gallery Thompson's Salt. grew out of her experience in 2014 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as protests erupted on the news over the fatal shooting of Michael Brown Jr. in Ferguson, Mo. Bryony Jackson/Handout

(“What do you mean by racialized environment?” one of her future cards might read; she updates them every nine months.)

And it is this racialized environment – the age of Trump and Brexit – in which we as audience members take in the work; current events can’t help but infiltrate and heighten the experience.

In Salt., Thompson, in a flowing white cotton dress and, at points, safety goggles, speaks directly to the audience, recounting the journey she took, retracing one of the routes of the transatlantic slave triangle. In 2016, Thompson travelled from the U.K. to Ghana and from Ghana to Jamaica, mostly on cargo ships.

“I had this real desire to be in the middle of the ocean; to be away from all three points of the triangle so I could see all three of them with clarity,” she said in the interview.

Salt. grew out of Thompson’s experience in 2014; she was at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as protests over the fatal shooting of a young black man, Michael Brown Jr., by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo., were erupting.

“I would look at my phone and it would be Ferguson and people being tear-gassed and attacked by their government, and I would look up and it’s Edinburgh and everybody’s white and peppy,” she recalls.

Salt. is a deeply personal work, but one that goes beyond Thompson’s own history. She has not investigated her family’s connection to slavery. For this show, that almost feels beside the point.

Open this photo in gallery Thompson started out studying English and philosophy at university, but switched from philosophy to theatre. Bryony Jackson/Handout

“I don’t mourn the lives of enslaved people because of a personal biological blood connection. I mourn [them] because those histories are the form of blackness,” she says.

Thompson, 28, was born and raised in Birmingham. Her biological parents (she was adopted) immigrated to Britain from Jamaica; her actual (adoptive) parents are descended from immigrants from Jamaica and Montserrat.

She grew up protected in a way from racism, surrounded by her large black family and a community made up largely of black and South Asian people. So while she was aware of race, it didn’t become painful or difficult until university. She recalls being in her new room at the University of Sheffield with her family, her roommate arriving, and saying something like, “Oh, this is wonderful, I’m so glad I get to live with a black person; you guys are just so vibrant,” Thompson recalls.

“That was like my introduction to the fact that I was in a place where me being black was a thing. … There was a required performance of blackness that I was never equal to.”

Thompson started out studying English and philosophy at university, but switched from philosophy to theatre, much to the benefit of anyone fortunate enough to experience her work.

She has become the face of this year’s PuSh Festival, appearing on the program’s cover and in its marketing. In person, Thompson is a remarkable performer and a deep thinker. At the end of Salt., she makes a physical offering to each audience member, but you will take away so much more than that.

Race Cards is at the Roundhouse in Vancouver for the PuSh Festival until Feb. 2; Salt. is at PuSh until Jan. 27 (pushfestival.ca), and in Toronto at the Progress Festival Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Theatre Centre (progressfestival.org) and at the Toronto Centre for the Arts Feb 7-10 (tocentre.com).