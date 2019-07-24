 Skip to main content

Theatre & Performance Banff Centre for the Arts extends contract of CEO Janice Price

Brad Wheeler and Craig Offman
The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity has extended the contract of CEO Janice Price for another four years.

The announcement, made earlier this week, follows significant donations to the Banff Centre, which is Canada’s largest postgraduate arts and leadership training program.

In May, Calgary-born philanthropist Jenny Belzberg pledged a “transformational” gift that will help with the $7-million renovation of its main theatre on its campus, Eric Harvie, which will be named after Ms. Belzberg once the construction is finished next year.

Earlier this year, SunCor Foundation pledged $10-million – billed as the biggest donation in Banff Centre’s history – to support its leadership and social innovation programs over the next decade.

On Saturday night, the Centre raised $1.27-million at its 40th annual Midsummer Ball.

Ms. Price previously served as the founding CEO of Toronto’s Luminato Festival, and has served in the same role at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center for Performing Arts.

