Bend It Like Beckham musical to make North American debut in Toronto

Bend It Like Beckham musical to make North American debut in Toronto

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The cast of Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical.

Bend It Films/The Canadian Press

A musical adaptation of the girl-power soccer film Bend It Like Beckham is set to make its North American premiere in Toronto this winter.

The stage production, which debuted in London’s West End in 2015, will have a limited run at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts’ Bluma Appel Theatre between Dec. 7 and 24.

Based on the 2002 movie starring Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, the show centres on a British teenager who bucks her Punjabi Sikh parents’ wishes to pursue her dream of playing soccer.

The film’s director and writer Gurinder Chadha, who helped adapt the story for the stage, says as a multicultural city Toronto provided the perfect setting for the musical’s leap across the pond before heading to the U.S.

Chadha says theatregoers from immigrant families will likely relate to the show’s themes of the intergenerational struggle to preserve one’s heritage while integrating into a new country.

Tickets for Bend It Like Beckham, produced by Starvox Entertainment, go on sale Tuesday.

