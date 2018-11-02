 Skip to main content

Theatre & Performance Bob Martin’s big projects – from a Drowsy Chaperone sequel to a Princess Bride musical

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bob Martin’s big projects – from a Drowsy Chaperone sequel to a Princess Bride musical

J. Kelly Nestruck
For Subscribers
Comments

Bob Martin’s The Prom opens on Broadway this month – but that new musical is only one of a dizzying number of high-profile projects the Tony-winning co-creator of The Drowsy Chaperone has on the go.

Indeed, Martin already had two other potentially Broadway-bound musicals premiere earlier this year in New Jersey: The Sting, an adaptation of the 1973 movie, starring Harry Connick Jr.; and Half Time, a musical about a basketball dance troupe comprised of senior citizens.

“My philosophy is to keep a lot of balls in the air, so I have, like, seven shows in various stages of development right now,” says the Canadian librettist and screenwriter.

Story continues below advertisement

1. The Drowsy Chaperone: The Sequel

The Canadian team behind Drowsy – Martin, Lisa Lambert, Don McKellar and Greg Morrison – are all working on a top-secret project that began with talks with Broadway producer Kevin McCollum about a revival of their hit 2006 musical.

“We have a very specific thing that we’re planning to do to follow up Drowsy,” says Martin, who was inspired after recently reprising the role of ultimate musical-theatre fan Man in Chair to host a revue in New York. “I think Man in Chair will be back, but it will probably be a different show."

2. The Princess Bride: The Musical

There have been reports of Disney developing a stage show based on the cult 1987 family film since 2006 – but not much in recent years. Martin confirms it’s still in the works – and that he’s been working on it for “a few years now.”

“It’s a really beloved property, so people are very protective of the material,” he says. "But the way I look at these adaptations, you have to create a product that exists alongside the original​."

3. Slings and Arrows: The Prequel

Story continues below advertisement

Martin writes for television (Michael: Every Day, Sensitive Skin) in addition to theatre, but his two fan bases overlap on Slings and Arrows (2003-06), a series about the behind-the-scenes drama at a fictional theatre company inspired by the Stratford Festival.

He confirms that work on a prequel series is under way with co-creators Susan Coyne and Mark McKinney, that a number of scripts have been written and new producers are on board. “It’s loosely based on the origins of the Stratford Festival,” Martin says. “It’s still early stages.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019