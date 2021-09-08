 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Theatre & Performance

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Broadway’s ‘Come From Away’ cast on reuniting to shoot film

David Friend
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Petrina Bromley plays Bonnie Harris and other characters in Come From Away, a recorded version of the Broadway musical that debuts Sept. 10 on Apple TV Plus.

Sarah Shatz/The Canadian Press

Emotions were running high on the Broadway stage of “Come From Away” when the lights flickered back on for a few days earlier this year.

Reunited on short notice, cast members from the Gander, N.L.-set musical were together for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic tore them apart and put their show on hiatus.

Everything was different, however.

Story continues below advertisement

They weren’t back to reopen Broadway, but to collaborate on a filmed version of “Come From Away” for Apple TV Plus. The nearly two-hour show brings the beloved Canadian story into people’s homes across the world on Friday when it debuts on the streaming service on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

During rehearsals, a mixture of sadness and tearful joy swept over the performers, recalled St. John’s-raised actress Petrina Bromley, an original cast member who returned to play Bonnie Harris and other characters.

“There were many moments that we had to stop and take a minute,” she said.

“There’s a number called, ‘Something’s Missing’ and every line of that song was heartbreaking all over again for new reasons.

“We’d all been through a year-and-a-half of feeling like the world that we once knew is no longer. We miss parts of it; we missed each other, and we missed the community.”

“Come From Away” was recorded over four days in early May under COVID-19 safety precautions. The cast and crew were split into two bubbles inside a New York hotel for the duration of the shoot.

In their downtime, the performers would gather on the rooftop deck to play games, socialize and heal from more than a year of lost time.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was like the ‘Come From Away’ summer camp,” laughed Bromley. “We absolutely revelled in each other’s presence.”

The final afternoon of shooting was completed in front of a live audience of 9/11 survivors and front-line workers at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York, recording their laughter and applause to replicate a true performance.

The musical tells the true story of a small Newfoundland community that rallied together when dozens of planes and thousands of passengers were unexpectedly grounded there after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The 12 actors each play multiple roles and glide from one persona into the next, an approach that hints at underlying ties between each character.

It’s a conceit that works seamlessly on theatre stages but will be less familiar to television audiences accustomed to actors portraying only one character.

“Come from Away” co-creators David Hein and Irene Sankoff hope that unconventional aspect will appeal to home viewers who’ve already seen other hit Broadway shows at home, such as “Hamilton” on Disney Plus.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a way for people to actually experience theatre and make it more accessible,” Hein said.

“You’ll see something so completely different from the film and TV you’re usually seeing. Hopefully, it feels brand new, fresh and exciting.”

The show’s director Christopher Ashley was in charge of keeping that excitement faithful to the experience loyal “Come From Away” fans grew to love at live theatres across the world.

The director, who won a 2017 Tony Award for his part in the original show, was asked to come back and replicate the show’s success for the small screen.

Ashley had some experience filming stagy elements working with Netflix on a TV version of “Diana: The Musical,” a Broadway show that was sidelined before its opening night last year.

“We could put the camera in all kinds of places that an audience will never get to see,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The camera can come right in with the action and give you close-ups and nuances of the actor’s work in a way that (a person) in the 20th row will never experience.”

Aside from a few excised expletives, most of the recorded “Come From Away” sticks to the script while Ashley inserts flourishes to pull in closer to the action. There are a few over-the-shoulder shots of one character speaking to another and views from the wings of the theatre.

Tony LePage, who spent three years as an understudy on the Broadway show before he was cast as Garth and Kevin Tuerff in the streaming version, said this particular version captured a special moment for the united band of performers as they returned to the stage.

“It was just so euphoric to be able to do the thing that you do after having it taken away so abruptly,” he said.

“The film was able to capture this really unique experience.”

“Come From Away” resumes performances at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sept. 21 and will return to the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto on Dec. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies