Canadian Broadway star Nick Cordero tests positive for COVID-19

The Canadian Press
Nick Cordero, seen in a Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, has tested positive for COVID-19 in a Los Angeles hospital.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Hamilton-raised Broadway star Nick Cordero has tested positive for COVID-19 in a Los Angeles hospital, where he’s been unconscious and on a ventilator but is showing signs of improvement.

His wife, dancer-turned-celebrity personal trainer Amanda Kloots, announced the positive test result on her Instagram account over the weekend.

She said Cordero had actually tested negative for the virus twice after being admitted to the intensive care unit with what seemed to be pneumonia over a week ago.

But doctors still believed it was coronavirus and did a third test, which came back positive.

Kloots, who hails from Ohio, said Cordero was in stable condition over the weekend and his body is responding to all the medications.

She said on her Instagram story that his doctor “is hoping for a couple more days like this before starting to take him off the ventilator.”

Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway,” and a Drama Desk Award for his role in the musical “A Bronx Tale.”

He grew up in Hamilton’s west end and attended Ryerson University for acting.

