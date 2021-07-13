 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Theatre & Performance

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Newsletter

Canadian theatres now looking for reopening guidance from audiences, not governments

Kelly Nestruck
J. Kelly Nestruck
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Grand Theatre in London, Ont.

The Canadian Press

Just a few weeks ago, theatre companies planning summer seasons across Canada were playing a high-stakes guessing game: What will provincial restrictions allow in terms of live performance – and when?

Now, however, with clear reopening plans rapidly unfolding coast-to-coast alongside rising vaccination rates, theatre companies are grappling with a more complex question: What do audiences want – and when?

Just because theatres are permitted to open to 50 per cent capacity indoors (as has been the case in British Columbia since July 1) or to seat parties with one seat between them (as has been the case in Quebec since Monday), should they, right now?

Story continues below advertisement

Take the Stratford Festival – which tonight (weather permitting) officially marks the opening of its new season (its first since 2019) with a performance of the musical-theatre cabaret Why We Tell The Story: A Celebration of Black Musical Theatre under a canopy outside the Festival Theatre.

The Ontario theatre company has long been planning to present shows outside to 100-person audiences in 400-person tents this summer – and, since June 30, they have been allowed to do that, according to Step 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

As of this Friday, however, the Festival will legally be allowed (along with every other theatre company in the province) to perform to 75 per cent capacity outdoors and 50 per cent capacity indoors when Ontario enters Step 3 early.

That’s a huge leap. Stratford currently can’t have any audiences indoors at its theatres but, theoretically, could host 900 people in its 1800-seat Festival Theatre in three days’ time.

In reality, however, Stratford can now move at its own chosen pace – and will take its time to ramp up. There are seating charts to work out and volunteer ushers to train, to name just two issues. “For the month of July, we’re going to maintain our plan as it is,” says Anita Gaffney, Stratford Festival’s executive director.

Stratford will likely go up to 75 per cent capacity with its canopied shows from August onwards, but will first be reaching out to those who have already bought tickets for plays or cabarets in that time frame expecting a small audience. “We feel a duty to go back to those individuals to say the rules have changed,” Gaffney says.

As for the season’s one full indoor production – Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, starring Martha Henry – Stratford will eventually raise capacity on that sold-out show that runs August to October and put more tickets on sale. But will it be all the way to 50 per cent of the 260-seat Studio Theatre? “We’re trying to get a sense of how patrons are feeling – and also what we can turn around as well,” Gaffney says.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, all of Stratford’s currently sold-out shows now have waiting lists for tickets. I’d get on one sooner rather than later if you want a chance at seeing any of them.

The Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., is now up and running with the plays Charley’s Aunt, Flush and The Devil’s Disciple all in previews this week, playing on outdoor stages under canopies.

Unlike Stratford, the Shaw Festival already had a plan to move some of its outdoor shows inside as the season progressed – and Ontario’s move to Step 3 may accelerate that in the case of Flush, which is artistic director Tim Carroll’s adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s “biography” of a cocker spaniel.

But the Shaw Festival will also take ramping-up slowly both indoors and outdoors rather than immediately jumping to 75 per cent capacity and 50 per cent capacity on Friday.We’re going to use Step 3 to phase in and see how things go,” says executive director Tim Jennings (who, in an act of faith that is finally paying off, put tickets on sale last November for the 2021 season).

A ride to look forward to in Victoria: Blue Bridge Rep is currently in the middle of a run of Salt-Water Moon, David French’s great Newfoundland-set romantic two-hander, to both in-person and online audiences.

But the theatre company, run by artistic director Brian Richmond, has also just announced a full 2021-2022 season that starts with Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play Topdog/Underdog in October and is capped off in August, 2022, with the triumphant homecoming of Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell’s musical Ride the Cyclone. The latter should have an even bigger fan base than ever thanks to the release of a great recording of its songs in May.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies