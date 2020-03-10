Crow’s Theatre to grow again with season featuring Crystal Pite, works by Wajdi Mouawad and Stephen Sondheim

Crow’s Theatre will celebrate its fifth year in its own building, the Streetcar Crowsnest in Toronto’s east end, with a 2020-21 season that includes a recent Stratford Festival critical hit, a play about preteen dancers choreographed by Crystal Pite, and an attempt by acclaimed director Mitchell Cushman to solve composer Stephen Sondheim’s most famous flop, Merrily We Roll Along.
Even without the theatre company’s previously announced major co-production of the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 at the Winter Garden Theatre, it’s clear from the upcoming season that Crow’s is a theatre interested in growing its productions and audiences.
“Soulpepper [Toronto’s largest not-for-profit theatre company] leapt onto the scene 20 years ago – and they kept growing too,” says Crow’s artistic director Chris Abraham, who wants to help reanimate some of the lesser-used, larger stages in the city in addition to the Crowsnest, which has a 200-seat and a 90-seat theatre.
“It’s important for us to continue to establish ourselves, grow deeper roots [in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood]… but I do see the company growing beyond our building when it makes sense for us.”
A few statistics provided by Crow’s executive director Sherrie Johnson, who joined the theatre company from Canadian Stage a year ago, show that the decision to settle down after three decades of moving productions from venue to venue is working out very well.
In its first season at the Crowsnest, the theatre company’s budget was $1.7 -million, while next season, it will be just over $3.6-million – larger than most of the longer-established not-for-profit theatres in Toronto, the exceptions being Soulpepper, Canadian Stage and Young People’s Theatre. Performance dates have grown from an initial 96 to 196 next season.
As for raw attendance numbers, Crow’s sold 5,831 tickets in its first season in the Crowsnest; in the current season, by comparison, it has sold 16,858 to date – with two shows still to go. Subscriptions are up from 380 to 1,987.
(To put that in context, the largest of Toronto’s long-established mid-sized theatres, Tarragon Theatre, reported an attendance of 38,713 and 2,403 subscribers last season.)
Crow’s 2020-21 season will kick off with a 20th anniversary production of a much-beloved show that helped launch Abraham’s career as a director: Kristen Thomson’s I, Claudia. The beloved mask show about a 12 ¾-year-old girl dealing with her parent’s divorce was transformed into a Gemini-award-winning film and has toured the country.
The season will then continue with another show about preteens: Dance Nation. Clare Barron’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about competitive dancers in middle school will be directed by Meg Roe (Middletown), but the major coup is that Pite, the co-creator of Betroffenheit and one of the dance world’s most in-demand figures, will choreograph the show.
Dance Nation is a co-production with Vancouver’s Arts Club – as will be Mike Lew’s Teenage Dick. Ashlie Corcoran is set to direct this satirical American play based on Richard III that imagines Richard Gloucester as a junior class secretary with cerebral palsy, third in line to become class president.
Crow’s is also partnering with the Northern Ontario theatre company Yes Theatre to bring its production of Merrily We Roll Along to Toronto. This reverse-chronology musical’s cult status has only grown in recent years thanks to a subplot about it in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and durational filmmaker Richard Linklater’s plans to shoot a movie adaptation over the next two decades.
For Abraham, there’s only one reason the Sondheim musical is in his season, however: “It’s Mitchell Cushman… He’s well on the way to becoming one of the country’s most important directors; a gifted, generous, endlessly inventive guy.”
In addition to the aforementioned co-productions, Crow’s Theatre will present a number of shows from theatres companies, big and small.
On the big end, there’s Stratford Festival artistic director Antoni Cimolino’s three-hour-plus production of Wajdi Mouawad’s multilingual epic Birds of a Kind – named one of the top 10 theatre productions of 2019 by The Globe and Mail.
On the smaller end of the spectrum is Cliff Cardinal’s CBC Special – a play in which Cardinal, a darkly comic playwright best known for his solo show Huff, imagines being asked by the public broadcaster to create his own variety special.
Crow’s will conclude its adult-oriented programming by presenting Macbeth Muet, a wordless adaptation of the Scottish play created by Jon Lachlan-Stewart and Marie-Hélène Bélanger. (The theatre company has also found success in its family-friendly neighbourhood with kids shows – and will present three more next season.)
It’s an eclectic season, but Abraham feels that Crow’s expanding audience is not looking for one particular type of show. “The experiences that I value the most are the experiences as a theatregoer where I feel and think my own thoughts,” he says. “On a basic level, those are the kinds of experiences that I’m attracted to programming.”
