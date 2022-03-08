Marquee's centrepiece involves a return to the Canadian Stage outdoor amphitheatre in High Park, with the world premiere of a new musical.Dahlia Katz/Handout

It’s time for Ray Hogg to shine.

Hogg became the artistic director of Musical Stage Company last summer, but this spring and summer, Toronto audiences will get their first real idea of what the not-for-profit musical theatre company will be like under his leadership.

It usually takes a programming cycle for an artistic director’s imprint to be felt on a company – and with founder Mitchell Marcus now on his way out the door, the baton (conductor’s, not runner’s) has been fully passed.

On Tuesday, Hogg announced Marquee, a four-week, city-wide festival of sorts beginning late May and running through June. “It’s very much my vision,” he says.

Its centrepiece involves a return to the Canadian Stage outdoor amphitheatre in High Park, with the world premiere of a new musical.

Dixon Road, which will be a co-production with Obsidian Theatre and runs June 1 to 19, tells the story of a Somali family who immigrate to Canada in 1991 while a civil war begins to tear their homeland apart. The book, music and lyrics are all by Fatuma Adar, who recently made a splash with the musical satire of I’m Not Special at the Next Stage Theatre Festival.

Hogg is directing a cast of ten in the musical that he says has an eclectic score ranging in style, from more traditional Somali music to “Mogadisco,” and from 1990s North American R&B to Disney-style show tunes. “I feel like I’m witnessing something really magical and momentous,” he says. “I’m watching Fatuma really experiment with form and push innovation. "

It was the pandemic that first inspired Canadian Stage to share its outdoor theatre with companies like Musical Stage Company last summer, but Hogg – who previously ran Rainbow Stage in Winnipeg’s Kildonan Park for many years – says the return there with Dixon Road is about more than the open air. It’s a more accessible and affordable place to produce a show than, say, the Winter Garden.

Speaking of which, Marquee will also include a show at the Winter Garden called Cynthia Dale: Take the Moment (June 23 to 25). The long-time star of stage and screen will tell stories from her life and sing songs by the late, great musical theatre composer Stephen Sondheim; Richard Ouzounian directs.

During Marquee, Musical Stage Company is also planning to revive such pandemic-born projects as Porchside Songs, with new cabarets you can order as home performances, and Musical Moments, which involves free, pop-up shows around the GTA.

Meanwhile, in the American world of musical theatre, Broadway producer Ken Davenport today announced that a new musical based on the National Lampoon’s vacation movie series will launch at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September.

The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation, the Musical will then play Houston’s Theatre Under the Stars in October – and is said to be Broadway-bound after that. (Knowing the Griswold family, though, you can’t always count on their travels going according to plan.)

I did watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation every year as a kid, but this new show with book, lyrics and music by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen did not catch my eye for that reason – I noted it because Canadian director Donna Feore is on board to direct and choreograph.

2022 is setting up to be a massive year for Feore, a long-time hitmaker for the Stratford Festival. She’s directing and choreographing two shows that open in quick succession this spring: a new production of Chicago at the Stratford (previews in April, opening June 3); and Bruce, a new musical also rumoured to be Broadway-bound, about the making of the movie Jaws, at Seattle Rep (previews in May, opening June 8). Then come the Griswolds.

Another Canadian theatre artist whose work is straddling the border right now is Christine Quintana, the Vancouver-based playwright who was awarded the Siminovitch Protégé Prize.

Clean/Espejos, Quintana’s latest, is having what you call a “rolling world premiere” this month. The English/Spanish bilingual play, which features translation and adaptation by Paula Zelaya Cervantes, concerns two women from very different worlds whose lives “intertwine in the illusionary paradise of a Mexican resort.”

It opens first in a production by Neworld Theatre at The Cultch in Vancouver this week (running March 10 to 19) and then opens in another production at South Coast Repertory in Orange County, California, on March 20 (running to April 10). Audiences across Canada will be able to watch a recording of the show on demand via the Cultch from April 5 to 10.

March Madness has begun in Toronto performing arts, as many companies that haven’t produced anything live and in-person since the pandemic began to re-open.

This week, Tarragon Theatre’s two theatres will be full of live life once again. Rosa Labordé’s Light, a play about a truth-seekers at an ashram, re-opens the mainspace Tuesday night in a production directed by Jackie Maxwell, with a stacked cast that includes Sara Farb.

Labordé’s play had its in-person run shortened due to the Omicron wave – so it’s only on stage for a week and then will be available as a film online.

Meanwhile, in the Tarragon Extra Space, Our Father, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers – written and performed by Makambe K Simamba, directed by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard – begins in previews on Tuesday as well, with an opening set for next week. This co-production with Montreal’s Black Theatre Workshop centres on Slimm, “a seventeen-year-old Black boy in a hoodie [who] suddenly finds himself in the first moments of his afterlife.”

Buddies in Bad Times, back in the news due to another board chair departing, has its first major stage production on stage this week, too, after re-opening its doors for the Rhubarb Festival last month. Yolanda Bonnell’s White Girls in Moccasins runs March 9 to 20.

Look for Globe reviews of these three shows this week and next.

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.