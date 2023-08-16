Open this photo in gallery: Julie Tepperman, Angel Lo, Ryan G Hinds, Vincent Leblanc-Beaudoin, and Aaron Willis in A Midsummer Night's Dream 2023Dahlia Katz/Handout

In the summer of 1983, a group of performers took to the stage of the High Park Amphitheatre in Toronto to perform Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream for the first time.

Four decades later, Dream in High Park – an annual performing-arts event that has expanded to include live music, in addition to a Shakespeare production – has become one of the country’s longest-running and most beloved theatre traditions. The High Park Amphitheatre has played host to a number of the Bard’s most famous plays, and some of the country’s top stage actors.

This year, to celebrate its 40th, Dream in High Park is remounting A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The Globe and Mail asked six of the show’s stars to discuss their favourite line or couplet from Shakespeare’s iconic comedy.

Steven Hao, Puck

“Give me your hands if we be friends,

And we shall all restore amends.” Act V, sc 1, Puck

I really enjoy this line, especially because of the changes we made to it. Traditionally Puck offers the audience that Robin shall restore amends, but after extensive conversation with Jamie (our director), we shifted the line to include us all together as a collective in the effort to restore amends. We’re playing at two meanings here, one for the play that may “have offended,” secondly, drawing attention to the fact that in order to preserve the Earth we all walk upon, it’s an effort that we must all put in collectively. I enjoy its unapologetic invitation and thought-provoking subtlety.

Shelly Antony, Oberon/Theseus

“Think no more of this night’s accidents,

but as the fierce vexation of a dream.” Act IV, sc 1, Oberon

The play is about the necessary exploration of our greatest fears and that all too human desire for adventure. Through this or any brave undertaking, we begin to glimpse the nature of our true, transcendent selves. And any unfortunate occurrence or even painful incident becomes a dream. And the lesson of the test allows us to be reborn with a renewed faith in ourselves and in humanity.

Louisa Zhu, Titania/Hippolita

“And this same progeny of evils,

Comes from our debate, from our dissension, We are their parents and original.” Act II, sc 1, Titania

When I got the audition for this show I was looking for my way into the character – where her and I intersect at the core, and this line was the hook that connected us. I have a lot of conviction for the things I fight for day to day, but I find I am also questioning whether that conviction is necessarily helping me or if it’s sometimes keeping me from seeing the bigger picture or the ultimate goal.

Megan Legesse, Helena

“Your hands than mine, are quicker for a fray, My legs are longer though to run away.” Act III, sc 2, Helena

It’s definitely way too hard to pick a favourite line from the play, as I love so many. However, this is definitely the line I have the most fun delivering every night. After so much struggle, Helena finally gets to have some fun and brag with this line to Hermia ... and boy do I enjoy it! This is the last line of the lovers’ big fight scene and I love that Helena gets to say it and get some power back during the mess of it all. The fear Helena has of knowing Hermia can beat her in a fight, but then excited by the fact that she can run away faster reminds me so much of growing up with my sister, teasing each other, fighting ... then after all that drama going back to being best of friends again.

Jadyn Nasato, Hermia

“Though she be but little, she is fierce.” Act III, sc 2, Helena to Hermia

This has to be the most iconic line said to Hermia, as it encapsulates her strength and determination despite her small stature. Like Hermia, my size and appearance don’t define my capabilities, nor should my potential be limited by external perceptions. For what it’s worth, this line reminds me to embrace my inner fierceness – and own it!

Aaron Willis, Bottom

“I will get Peter Quince to write a ballad of this dream: it shall be called … ‘Bottom’s Dream,’ because it hath no bottom; and I will sing it in the latter end of a play, before the Duke.” Act IV, sc 1, Bottom

This lightning bolt of an idea comes on the heels of Bottom’s impossible struggle to articulate the dream, or vision, he’s just had. He’s experienced something magical, something numinous, something transcendent that cannot be put into words, so the next logical step is to turn it into a song! I find his choice of title both wonderfully silly for its obviousness, and startlingly sublime for its sudden realization that the mysteries of the world we live in and whatever lies beyond are “bottom-less” – are infinite.

