Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! explores race, royalty and how Meghan Markle barely escaped becoming a ‘me-shaped hole’

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Theatre & Performance

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! explores race, royalty and how Meghan Markle barely escaped becoming a ‘me-shaped hole’

J. Kelly Nestruck
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Celeste M. Cooper plays the 'soon-to-be-duchess' in Steppenwolf’s virtual production, Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! by Vivian J.O. Barnes, directed by Weyni Mengesha.

Lowell Thomas/Universal Music Canada

Theatre is all in the timing. But there’s timing – and then there’s timing.

This week, Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago premiered a new 35-minute play called Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! written by Vivian J.O. Barnes and directed by Toronto’s Weyni Mengesha.

Filmed at the end of last year, the two-hander is about race and royalty, and was inspired by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s, experiences as a Black woman marrying into the Royal Family.

Story continues below advertisement

And it was always planned to be released online March 10 – long before Meghan and her husband ever had a bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah scheduled.

Now extremely topical, Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! is being covered by theatre critics across the English-speaking world. It was named a critic’s pick by The New York Times and received a four-star review in the Guardian. No mean feat at a time when we’re deluged with digital theatre.

Mengesha, whose day job is artistic director of Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre Company, tuned in Sunday night to the Oprah broadcast as so many others, texting with Barnes when what was said on television eerily echoed the play they were about to premiere.

To these two Black women watching, the revelations of racism the Duchess experienced in the palace and in the press were not exactly a surprise. “Nothing was really shocking – unfortunately,” Mengesha says.

Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! imagines a chilly character called the Duchess (Sydney Charles) meeting with the more down-to-earth, Soon-to-be Duchess (Celeste M. Cooper) in a private palace room. The former has just given birth to an heir to the throne; the latter is learning the ropes about royal life in advance of a wedding.

Open this photo in gallery

Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! paints a picture of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, tutoring Meghan on the eve of her becoming part of the Royal Family, but if both women were Black.

Lowell Thomas/Universal Music Canada

It’s a bit as if we’re watching Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, tutor Meghan on the eve of her becoming part of the Royal Family – but if both women were Black.

Parallels to revelations from the Oprah interview are there right off the bat, when the Soon-to-be Duchess doesn’t curtsey to the Duchess. “Sorry, protocol, right,” she says, after being corrected. “I knew that, but I assumed, between us …”

Story continues below advertisement

Replies the Duchess: “Don’t assume. Ever.”

In her interview, Meghan similarly acknowledged that she didn’t realize she’d have to curtsy to the Queen in private – and so had to learn how to do so at the last minute right before their first meeting. “I thought genuinely that that was what happens outside, I thought that was part of the fanfare,” she said. “I didn’t think that was what happens inside.”

What happens inside versus what happens outside – where the performance of self ends and self begins – are enduring topics that theatre has explored through the British royals from Shakespeare to Mike Bartlett’s 2014 Olivier-winning “future history play” King Charles III.

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto's Vivian J.O. Barnes wrote the 35-minute play called Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!

Rigel Harris/Universal Music Canada

What distinguishes Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! is how it examines these issues with the added lens of race. It is an allegory, Barnes has said, about “what it means to be a Black woman entering institutions that seem eager to have you but aren’t necessarily built to support you.”

While the Duchess offers up coping mechanisms for the extra scrutiny at public events, such as pretending you’re not there, the Soon-to-be Duchess is appalled at the idea of becoming a “me-shaped hole.” “You have a body,” she tells the Duchess, as the student becomes the teacher.

But there are surreal, unsettling elements to Barnes’s play, too. A baby wails somewhere out of shot, a clock keeps ominously chiming, and there’s the implication that joining the Royal Family might involve having to have all your teeth replaced.

Story continues below advertisement

Adding to the strangeness is the way the filmed play was shot, with the two actors performing in their own apartments because of the pandemic, their images later spliced together into one frame.

Mengesha, who directed from Toronto over Zoom, leans into this in her production in the few moments where the two would normally physically interact; we are watching individuals who are disconnected from each other and the world around them. It’s an aesthetic that lines up well with Barnes’s themes.

This Duchess-centred dystopia feels like it could fit right into 21 Black Futures, Obsidian Theatre’s project of filmed plays airing on CBC Gem that asked Black playwrights from across Canada to respond to the question, “What is the future of Blackness?”

Mengesha also points to Jordan Peele’s movies Get Out and Us, which explore racism through the genre of horror, and Revolution of Love, a futuristic short film she shot recently at Fort York as part of a City of Toronto program called Awakenings. It invites Black, Indigenous and artists of colour to create art that interacts with the city’s history museums.

“We have to imagine the world we want to live in and not necessarily where we are,” she says of these recent swerves away from realism in Black-led film and theatre. “That’s the beauty of art – to see around the corner.”

Open this photo in gallery

Weyni Mengesha.

O’Shane Howard/Universal Music Canada

Duchess! Duchess! Duchess! is available to watch internationally through Steppenwolf Now. Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies