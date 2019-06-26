 Skip to main content

Theatre & Performance Female playwrights win big at Dora Awards

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Female playwrights win big at Dora Awards

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

From left: Emerjade Simms, Natasha Mumba, Bria McLaughlin and Rachel Mutombo in School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play.

Cesar Ghisilieri

At the Dora Mavor Moore Awards at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on Tuesday night, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play was selected as the outstanding production in the general-theatre division of the city’s annual performing-arts awards.

The comedy by the American playwright Jocelyn Bioh made its Toronto premiere at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. Filipina-Canadian playwright-director Nina Lee Aquino, who helmed the Obsidian Theatre/Nightwood Theatre production, picked up the prize for her outstanding direction.

See the full list of Dora Mavor Moore Awards nominees and winners

Also on the general-theatre side of the awards, playwright Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman’s Guarded Girls, a maximum-security drama at Tarragon Theatre about four female prisoners, was chosen as the year’s top new play. Each of the four nominated playwrights up for that award were women.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

From left: Ula Jurecka, Hallie Seline, Heath V. Salazar, Amaka Umeh, Aisha Evelyna, Ruth Goodwin and Annelise Hawrylak in The Wolves.

Dahlia Katz/Handout

This was the first year the Doras’ individual acting awards went gender-neutral. Both winning actors in the general-theatre division were women. Virgilia Griffith was judged the best performer in a leading role for her commanding turn as a betrayed wife in Djanet Sears’s rhapsodic blues tragedy Harlem Duet at the Tarragon. Amaka Umeh picked up the trophy for top performance in a featured role as one of the players on a teenage girls soccer team in Sarah DeLappe’s The Wolves, a Toronto-premiering production of Howland Company and Crow’s Theatre.

The production that tallied the most Dora wins was in the opera division. The Canadian Opera Company’s presentation of Robert Carsen’s 21-year-old production of Eugene Onegin tallied five trophies, including ones for best production, stage design, costumes, lighting and direction.

Three-trophy winners included Soulpepper’s superbly staged boxing drama The Royale and Christopher Morris’s The Runner, which won for best production, direction (Daniel Brooks) and top new play in the independent theatre division. Morris’s play is about a member of an Israeli volunteer rescue and recovery team. Actor Gord Rand, who performed the entirety of the play while on a treadmill, was not in the running for any Doras himself.

Open this photo in gallery

Ordena Stephens-Thompson, left, and Walter Borden in Harlem Duet.

Cylla von Tiedemann

Although Soulpepper’s Rose also came away with three trophies (including the prize for outstanding new musical), the haul might be seen as a disappointment, given the show’s surprising, pack-leading 11 nominations. Rose’s Peter Fernandes was voted top performer in a featured musical-theatre role.

Also in the musical-theatre division, the Musical Stage Company’s Next to Normal won for top production and best leading-role performance (Ma-Anne Dionisio).

The night’s biggest loser was the Mirvish song-and-dancer Dear Evan Hansen, which converted its nine nominations into just one trophy (for lighting design). Fortunately, many of the cast members and production team were busy at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, where the musical runs until July 21.

Open this photo in gallery

Joyce El-Khoury as Tatyana in Eugene Onegin.

Michael Cooper coopershoots.com/Handout

In the independent-theatre division, rising Venezuelan-Canadian star Augusto Bitter took the outstanding-performance prize for his pizzazz in his one-hander about language, sexuality and identity, Chicho.

Story continues below advertisement

Because their performances change from show to show, improvisational artists often do not receive proper acknowledgment at the Doras. This year, however, the extemporaneous crew that put together the holiday-themed The Wonder Pageant at Coal Mine Theatre was judged best ensemble in the independent-theatre division.

In the dance division, Blood Tides – performed by Kaha:wi Dance Theatre and presented by DanceWorks – won for outstanding production. Andrea Nann was picked by jurors as the year’s top performer for her work in A Crazy Kind of Hope (All of Our Dreaming).

Open this photo in gallery

From left: Vivien Endicott-Douglas, Virgilia Griffith, Columpa Bobb and Michaela Washburn in Guarded Girls.

Cylla von Tiedemann/Handout

See the full list of all the Dora winners here.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter