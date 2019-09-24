Five directors vie for Canada’s $100K Siminovitch Prize for theatre

The Siminovitch Prize, which rotates on a three-year cycle to recognize contributions to different theatrical fields, is this year honouring excellence in directing.
Organizers say Maiko Yamamoto and James Long, co-artistic directors of Vancouver’s Theatre Replacement, are the first team of collaborators to share a spot on the short list.
Quebec City’s Christian Lapointe, who founded the Theatre Peril in 2000 and has run the Theatre Carte Blanche for the past six years, is also a contender.
The other finalists are Ravi Jain, founding artistic director of Why Not Theatre in Toronto, and Christian Barry, co-founder and artistic co-director of Halifax’s 2b theatre company.
The winner, who will be announced at a ceremony at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre on Nov. 21, will receive $75,000 and will choose a protege to receive $25,000.
Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.