Haley McGee in Age is a Feeling.Erin Hopkins /Handout

For 75 years this August, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has been an annual meeting point for creatives from far and wide. The gothic capital grafted on the shoulder of a volcano is described to hold the “single greatest celebration of arts and culture on the planet.” So, it’s no surprise that Canadian actor and writer Haley McGee flocked over to perform her newest show, Age is a Feeling.

With herself propelled atop a lifeguard chair, McGee’s solo act dives into our relationship with mortality and how it shapes our life. She breaks the fourth wall and lets her audience choose the stories they want to hear between a 25th birthday all the way to a bit beyond death, making no show the same.

I caught up with McGee, who relocated to London, England, in 2016 but returns home to perform this fall in Toronto. She talked about her third performance at the Fringe, her somewhat welcoming of lockdown, and what it means to be back on stage again.

How’s Edinburgh treating you?

It’s treating me so well. I’m having the dream Fringe experience. I’ve done the festival once in 2013 and once in 2016 – but this year is definitely the best because our show has done really well.

Age is a Feeling is being produced by Soho Theatre, which is a theatre in London, so there’s a whole organization doing all the admin and taking the financial risk. It’s such a privilege as an artist in Edinburgh to not have those things crowding your head while you’re focusing on performing.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is huge, only the World Cup and the Olympics exceed it in terms of global ticketed events. How’d you find yourself here?

I made this solo show in 2010 called Oh My Irma. It was one of these very divisive shows that ended up having this kind of cult following and doing really well despite being slammed by some of the older male critics in the city at the time. I toured it internationally because I thought maybe it was just too weird for Canada. While touring in Germany, someone who ran the venue in Edinburgh saw the show and suggested I bring it to Edinburgh. So, in 2013, I did. Seeing the Fringe and also performing at the Fringe, it was a real baptism by fire.

What’s the importance of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for performers like yourself?

There are so many amazing things about being part of the Fringe. So much of the world seems to descend on this one city for the month of August. You have this opportunity to see work from all over the world. You also have this chance to have ongoing conversations with international artists about the process, about funding, about themes. You’re learning and being influenced by all these different kinds of work, and you’re also building international relationships.

The sense is that if you have a good show in Edinburgh, you can then tour that show for the whole year. Programmers and producers come from all over the world to scout for shows, so it can be great for artists. It allows you to have a more global career as an artist.

McGee’s solo act dives into our relationship with mortality and how it shapes our life.Erin Hopkins /Handout

Age is a Feeling sounds like a celebration of life where rites of passage are really highlighted. When we think of things like this, we often expect a lot of people and movement. You’re performing this show solo … on a lifeguard chair. Why did you want to do it this way?

I love making solo work. I think it was born out of a kind of a necessity when I was young, right out of theatre school, wanting to have some sense of control over my destiny and thinking, like ‘okay, I can write something and perform it myself. That’s manageable.’ I love the direct relationship with the audience. There’s no hiding the fact that it’s a very subjective form. It’s just me, and it’s that kind of honesty I really enjoy.

As for the lifeguard chair, we knew the most important thing was that we visually represented all the stories. We wanted the audience to see the ones that we were telling and the ones that we were missing. So, there’s a line in the show calling up to a lifeguard, ‘I don’t want to go in the sea’. And the lifeguard says, ‘Go wade in. I’ve got the long view’. And we thought, ‘oh my gosh, this is perfect – we’ll put me up in a lifeguard chair to get a sense of someone who has a long view about all the things that are potentially dangerous out there and may be coming for you, but kind of keeping you safe.’

I bet that’s pretty gripping to see on stage. Speaking of, so many performance centres were closed in the U.K. and around the world for the past two years. What’s it like to step back into the light?

Deeply nerve-wracking. Having been out of practice for two – and a little bit longer because I got a book deal to turn my last show into a book and I also had a problem with my thyroid – I felt like I needed to slow down, I needed to be quiet, and I needed to focus on writing, and I needed to get this thyroid back in check. I had already started to have a much smaller, more contained life. So, when the pandemic happened, I was like, ‘Oh boy, they’re really going to double down on this quiet little life.’ In some ways, it was very welcomed.

Then in the past year, getting this show up and feeling what it is to be with audiences again, it feels in a way like coming home to a place that you thought you didn’t really need any more or that you didn’t really like any more.

So, what should we be expecting from you next?

I really want to write another book. Not about my life. Totally fictional. I learned so much about the process of writing a book that now I’m just desperate to write another one so I can do it better.

Age is a Feeling is on at Summerhall, Edinburgh, until August 28th. It will then be at the Soho theatre, London, from Sept. 6 to the 24th.

Haley McGee will be performing The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale in Toronto from Oct. 18 until Nov. 7 at the Soulpepper Theatre.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.