Theatres across the country have been open without interruption for many months now. Are Canadian audiences going out to see live plays and musicals again at the same level they were pre-pandemic yet?

The answer is that it depends on the show, who it’s aimed at and where it is taking place.

In some cases, attendance does seem to be as strong as it ever has been. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is essentially selling out every performance right now in Toronto, as you can tell by checking ticket availability online, while the Charlottetown Festival is reporting that Tell Tale Harbour, its new musical adaptation of the film The Grand Seduction, is the fastest-selling show in the PEI theatre company’s history.

For the most part, however, theatre companies are only at the beginning of what they anticipate to be a multi-year recovery – and have been getting the smaller-than-usual audiences that they’ve been expecting and planning for.

The Stratford Festival, for instance, has set a (quite ambitious really!) target of 320,000 attendance for 2022 – and executive director Anita Gaffney tells me that the not-for-profit repertory theatre company is, at about the halfway point in the season, currently on track to hit that goal. That is about two-thirds of the 500,000 attendance the destination theatre used to attempt to draw in a pre-pandemic year.

The challenge for larger companies like Stratford, which depend heavily on earned revenue, is how to afford to operate at partial attendance as they rebuild.

This year, Stratford is running the usual length of time (April to October) and with only a couple fewer productions than it did pre-pandemic (10 vs 2019′s 12). According to Gaffney, the board approved a $8.2-million deficit for 2022, seeing a full season of programming as an investment in the destination theatre’s long-term health.

Earlier this month, however, the federal government announced that Stratford would be receiving $10-million through its Major Events and Festivals Support Initiative (MFESI). The festival got a head’s up about the pandemic recovery money in March, Gaffney says. So Stratford is now hoping to break even in 2022.

While I applaud this government investment in Stratford, it was strange to hear this news announced at the time that the theatre company is actually planning its 2023 season, which should be revealed in the next few weeks.

Indeed, Stratford applied for this MFESI money last summer – and $2-million of what has now received was, in fact, earmarked for the festival’s 2021 shortened, mostly outdoors season (on which the books closed long ago) with the remainder going to support this year’s ten-play season (which was announced last fall).

The government press release on July 5 stated that: “As a result of this investment, the Stratford Festival will operate at four indoor venues, extend its season and produce a total of 10 plays, five of which are funded through this investment.” I think it would be more accurate to say that, as a result of the MFESI investment, Stratford will not go deep into debt producing this season as it might have otherwise.

If governments really want to help theatres build back amid all the ongoing uncertainty, they need to craft programs that assure them of support during the season-planning stage – which can be a year or more in advance of production. I continue to admire the simple, proactive program that is Quebec government’s Mesure particulière à la diffusion de spectacles Québécois. That pandemic subsidy financially compensates theatre companies for (most of) any reduced attendance, based on their pre-pandemic box-office numbers. The measure was renewed again this spring through March 2023 – allowing theatre companies to plan regularly-sized 2022-2023 seasons knowing they have a safety net. (And, neatly, the more attendance levels return to regular level, the less the program costs the provincial government.)

It’s not too late for other provincial governments, and/or the federal government, to come up with similar programs to help theatres currently trying to chart a course for 2023 and beyond maximize their activity (and the economic spinoffs of their industry). Having to gambling on grants to come is less than ideal.

