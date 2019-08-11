 Skip to main content

Theatre & Performance Halloween treat: upcoming Frankenstein ballet

Halloween treat: upcoming Frankenstein ballet

The featured costume drawing is by Montreal designer Anne-Séguin Poirier – and the creature in question is Alberta Ballet dancer Zacharie Dun.

To honour the 200th anniversary of the classic horror of horrors, Frankenstein, Alberta Ballet’s artistic director Jean Grand-Maître has created a ballet version of the eternal Mary Shelley novel, set in our time. Choreography began at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity last month and the show will debut in Calgary on Oct. 23 before shifting to Edmonton on Oct. 31. The featured costume drawing is by Montreal designer Anne-Séguin Poirier – and the creature in question is Alberta Ballet dancer Zacharie Dun.

