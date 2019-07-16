 Skip to main content

Theatre & Performance Les Filles du Roi, Sweeney Todd and Le Soulier win big at Jessies

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Les Filles du Roi, Sweeney Todd and Le Soulier win big at Jessies

Marsha Lederman
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

In addition to winning in the small-theatre category for outstanding direction, trilingual Indigenous musical Les Filles du Roi also took home awards for costume design, sound design or original composition and set design.

Tim Matheson/Handout

Two musicals and a French-language play led Vancouver’s Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards with four wins each on Monday night. Productions dealing with Indigenous issues were also big winners at the Jessies.

Corey Payette and Julie McIsaac’s trilingual Indigenous musical Les Filles du Roi (in English, French and Mohawk) won in the small-theatre category for outstanding direction for Payette, as well as awards for set design (Marshall McMahen), costume design (McMahen and Konwahonwa:wi Stacey) and sound design or original composition (Payette and Kyra Soko). The show, produced by Fugue Theatre and Raven Theatre, in association with Urban Ink and The Cultch, had its world premiere at the York Theatre in May, 2018.

The Snapshots Collective’s site-specific production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, set in a Gastown storefront, was named outstanding musical in the small-theatre category and received awards for lead actors Warren Kimmel and Colleen Winton, as well as supporting actor Oliver Castillo.

Story continues below advertisement

In the large-theatre category, Théâtre la Seizième’s world premiere of Quebec playwright David Paquet’s Le Soulier won for best lead actor (Félix Beauchamp), outstanding direction (Esther Duquette and Gilles Poulin-Denis) and outstanding sound design or original composition (Malcolm Dow), as well as the award for outstanding original script.

Kamloopa, set during a road trip to a powwow in Kamloops, won for outstanding production, and Bard on the Beach’s Beatles-inspired As You Like It was named outstanding musical production for large theatre.

Open this photo in gallery

The Snapshots Collective's site-specific production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was named outstanding musical in the small-theatre category and received awards for lead actors Warren Kimmel and Colleen Winton, pictured, as well as supporting actor Oliver Castillo.

Handout

The frank theatre company and Queer Arts Festival’s production of Camera Obscura (hungry ghosts) won for outstanding production in the small-theatre category.

Also for small theatre, Alannah Ong was named best supporting actress for Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre’s The Ones We Leave Behind. And Molly MacKinnon and Christine Quintana won the Significant Artistic Achievement award for Delinquent Theatre’s Never the Last, thanks to its “outstanding interdisciplinary collaboration involving the imaginative integration of dance, live musical performance and theatre.”

In the large-theatre category, Colleen Wheeler was named best actress for Bard’s Timon of Athens, which also won for set design (Drew Facey).

Kim Senklip Harvey and Lindsay Lachance won the Significant Artistic Achievement award for large theatre for their all-female Kamloopa, with its “outstanding decolonization of theatre spaces and practices.” Kamloopa also won the Sydney Risk Prize for outstanding original play by an emerging writer.

Bard’s Lysistrata, also a feminist work that dealt in part with the effects of colonization, won the Critics’ Choice Innovation Award.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

In the large-theatre category, Théâtre la Seizième’s world premiere of Le Soulier won for best lead actor, outstanding direction and outstanding sound design or original composition, as well as the award for outstanding original script.

Gaetan Nerincx/Handout

Western Canada’s largest theatre company, the Arts Club, picked up only two awards, one for supporting actress Nora McLellan in The Matchmaker and the other for Irai Erdal’s lighting design in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Other winners honoured Monday night at the Bard on the Beach BMO Mainstage include The Cultch and its artistic director Heather Redfern, with the Vancouver Now Representation and Inclusion Award; and actor and playwright Taran Kootenhayoo for the Sam Payne Award for Most Promising Newcomer.

Actor Andrew Wheeler won the John Moffat and Larry Lillo Award, which goes to a mature West Coast theatre artist. And David Diamond, who recently devolved his company Theatre for Living after 37 years, won the GVPTA Career Achievement Award.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter