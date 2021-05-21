Long-suffering theatre companies say Ontario’s reopening plan brings more confusion than clarity

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Theatre & Performance

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Long-suffering theatre companies say Ontario’s reopening plan brings more confusion than clarity

J. Kelly Nestruck
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane, right, with Andrew Broderick perform at the Shaw Festival Fall Concert Series in 2020.

Peter Andrew Lusztyk/Shaw Festival

The battered theatre sector in Ontario is heading into the long weekend in a state of confusion and demoralization.

Ironically, this is owing to the province’s announcement on Thursday of a three-step reopening plan – a moment that should have brought great rejoicing in the sector.

But “reopening” in the roadmap set out by the Ford government seems to mean further lockdown for performing arts companies – at least initially.

Story continues below advertisement

In step one, theatre companies appear to be subject to the same harsh restrictions they were under during the strictest lockdowns of the pandemic – not just forbidden to welcome audiences, but prohibited from rehearsing, recording or broadcasting.

The province’s film and television industry, meanwhile, will continue to be allowed to rehearse, record and broadcast – even from inside theatres – as it was under the strictest lockdowns.

“It’s completely perplexing,” says Jacoba Knaapen, executive director of the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts. “There is a growing level of frustration and anger within the TAPA membership.”

It’s not primarily Toronto theatres that are reeling right now, however.

Ontario’s three-step plan for reopening has sent, in particular, those companies that operate in the summertime in smaller towns and rural areas scrambling to figure out how to rework reopening plans for July and August – and if they in fact even need to do so.

The Stratford Festival, the Shaw Festival, the Blyth Festival in Huron County and Festival Players of Prince Edward County are among the companies who have built, or are in the process of building, outdoor or canopied stages with distanced seating so as not to lose a second season in a row.

The Thousand Islands Playhouse in Gananoque, meanwhile, has been planning a summer season for audiences of 50 people (masked and distanced) indoors.

Story continues below advertisement

These companies assumed, quite conservatively (indeed, most are situated in ridings held by Progressive Conservative MPPs), that the one-dose summer would not involve tougher restrictions than last year’s no-dose summer.

The province’s old colour-coded system was region-based and permitted performances to 100 spectators outdoors, and, indeed, 50 indoors with physical distancing (once case counts fell below a certain threshold).

The new Ontario reopening plan, however, seems to be one-size-fits-all for the whole province. Its three steps are based on overall vaccination levels as well as other unclear benchmarks regarding “key health indicators.” There’s a minimum of three weeks between steps.

Outdoor performances can resume “with capacity and other restrictions” in step two and indoor performances “with capacity and other restrictions” in step three.

With the government suggesting step one would likely only begin on June 14, that means the earliest outdoor theatres could begin performances would be July 5, and July 26 the earliest indoor theatres could start.

That’s a more slow and cautious approach than some provinces – certainly than in Quebec, where indoor theatre has taken place with distancing and masks since the end of March to no reported outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

But the problem is not the speed, but the lack of detail in the plan regarding performing-arts organizations, which need to plan further in advance than most businesses and have been on their own during the pandemic in the absence of government guidance.

The most glaring gap in the plan as written is that it says theatre companies may open outdoors in step two – but, maddeningly, also suggests rehearsals are banned until step two.

Stratford’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, for example, will require three weeks of in-person rehearsals. Executive director Anita Gaffney, like her counterparts at most other theatre companies I contacted, says she’s seeking “clarity” from the office of Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

Monica Esteves, executive director of Canadian Stage, which has planned an outdoor season in Toronto’s High Park, explains it succinctly: “Sports are able to practise in step one, and it is critical that live performance organizations are similarly able to ‘practise’ through safely controlled rehearsals as we prepare for reopening.”

The other big gap in the province’s plan is exact guidance on what “capacity and other restrictions” will be in steps two and three. Will it be a hard cap on numbers again, or (more sensibly) based on how many people can safely distance in any given venue?

This isn’t something that can be decided at the last minute: The number of tickets that can be sold will dictate the size of shows – and whether they can afford to go ahead at all.

Story continues below advertisement

For some reason, it’s easier to plan ahead for a funeral right now than it is to plan for a play. (In step two, funerals will be permitted indoors at 15 per cent capacity; outdoors “with capacity limited to permit physical distancing of two metres” – see how easy it is to be specific?)

Time is running out for some theatres to decide whether to go ahead this summer at all. “The pressure on rural companies like Blyth Festival is especially acute; our artists don’t live in our town,” says artistic director Gil Garrett. “It’s unclear from the announcement what live theatre can really look like in 2021.”

Dakota Brasier, senior communications adviser in Minister MacLeod’s office, says, “Additional details will be provided as they become available.”

Here’s hoping those details are that rehearsals will be allowed in step one and that capacity will be at least 100 outdoors and 50 indoors for steps two and three so that theatres have more clarity on how to plan for the summer season.

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies