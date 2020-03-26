 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Theatre & Performance

Register
AdChoices

Luminato cancels 2020 festival due to coronavirus

Kate Taylor
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Festival-goers explore Christian Wagstaff and Keith Courtney's House of Mirrors at Luminato 2019 in Toronto.

Remi Chauvin/Handout

A festival that rose out of one epidemic has been felled by another. Luminato, the Toronto arts festival designed to rebuild tourism and morale in the city after the 2003 SARS outbreak, announced Thursday that the June event will be cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Given Luminato’s origins as an initiative to help rejuvenate Toronto after SARS, we are keenly aware of how important it is to work as a community in challenging times like these,” the organizers said in a prepared statement. “Over the coming months and year ahead, we will work alongside our community and all levels of government to help ensure that Toronto’s artistic community survives this critical period.”

The organizers, including board chair Peter Herrndorf, chief executive officer Anthony Sargent and artistic director Naomi Campbell, said they regretted the need to cancel "a thrilling program … works of theatre, dance, music, food, ideas, visual art, installations … built around three weekends of free, outdoor projects in different parts of Toronto.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

This year's festival would have been the first wholly programmed by new artistic director Naomi Campbell.

Taku Kumabe

The festival planned for June 11 through 28 would have been the first that Campbell had fully programmed after taking over from the previous artistic director, Josephine Ridge, in late 2018. Campbell and Sargent had yet to announce the bulk of the 2020 programming but had unveiled two Canadian premieres of international touring productions.

One was of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, presented by the Moscow Pushkin Drama Theatre. The other was Requiem pour L., an Afrocentric adaptation of Mozart’s Requiem by the Belgian performance company les ballets C de la B. Both are now cancelled or postponed, and Luminato will contact ticket-holders about their options.

Launched by local businessmen David Pecaut and Tony Gagliano in 2007 with generous provincial support, Luminato has had to withstand cutbacks in recent years, which led to Ridge’s departure after just two years on the job.

Initially a well-funded multidisciplinary festival of both free street programming to entertain Torontonians and hot international tickets to draw tourists, the event has sometimes been criticized as a top-down exercise removed from local artists. Under Ridge and Campbell, a local theatre producer, it had been working to collaborate more with the Toronto arts scene.

The festival is set to return in June, 2021, when it will celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies