Front, Mavis Staines dances with Luc Amyot and Susan Keen in 1973 at the National Ballet School, with teacher Erik Bruhn looking on. In back, from left, Esther Murillo and Jennifer Orr. John McNeill/The Globe and Mail

She also emphasized the physical and mental health of dancers. Patti Gower/The Globe and Mail

One of Mavis Staines’s aims as a teacher at Canada's National Ballet School in Toronto was to nurture students’ own creativity. Jeannette Collins/The Canadian Press

The artistic director of Canada's National Ballet School and winner of a Governor General’s Performing Arts award spent her career focusing on students’ well-being and working to democratize ballet

Every day for the past 30 years, when she’s not traveling for work or giving lectures, Canada’s National Ballet School artistic director Mavis Staines has found the time to teach.

An injury ended Staines’s career as a soloist but brought her back to the National Ballet School, as a teacher.

Dan Cremin

“I don’t think there’s a more powerful way to learn,” she says in a measured, soft-spoken timbre. “It nurtures my soul.”

Now 64, Staines still teaches two hours a day at NBS’s Toronto locale. Her commitment, not only to the prima ballerinas but also to anyone who has ever dreamed they could be one, is a product of a lifelong belief in questioning the value of tradition.

It is this anti-dogmatic approach which led the former rising star from Quebec’s Eastern Townships toward a three-decade-long track record of democratizing and ushering in systematic changes to one of the most rigid and respected forms of artistic expression.

Already a member of the Order of Canada, this week Staines will receive the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in recognition of a lifetime of artistic achievement.

“The whole experience is profoundly moving and also a bit surreal,” she says. “I've been fortunate enough to make systemic changes in dance education. But making sure dance, and ballet, is part of everybody's life in some way is not an opportunity I expected.”