Goblin: Macbeth opens in Calgary on Thursday at the Studio at Vertigo Theatre.TERRY MANZO/Handout

The combination of theatre and masks isn’t new to the pandemic era, of course. The two have gone together like peas and carrots since ancient Greece; it’s just usually the performers who have worn them rather than the audience.

Goblin: Macbeth, which opens in Calgary on Thursday at the Studio at Vertigo Theatre (running to March 27), marks a return to the normal usage of masks in theatre. Though, it’s hard to call this Shakespeare production directed by Rebecca Northan normal, exactly.

Noted improviser Northan, fellow actor Bruce Horak and musician Ellis Lalonde will perform the Bard in full silicon goblin masks ordered from an American company called Composite Effects, which usually supplies such disguises for film and television productions. (You may have seen their mask on background actors on Games of Thrones.)

“The framework of the show is that there are these three goblins who have found a copy of the collected works of William Shakespeare,” explains Northan. “They’ve read Hamlet’s instructions to the actors – but are enthralled by Macbeth and have decided to put on a play.”

Goblin: Macbeth, a collaboration between The Shakespeare Company and Hit or Myth Productions, is based off a stripped down 60-minute version of Shakespeare’s text, but this being one of Northan’s “spontaneous theatre” productions (An Undiscovered Shakespeare, Blind Date), expect about 20 minutes of improvisation as well in the running time.

As for what the people in the audience should wear, Alberta has already dropped its mask mandate – but the theatre companies involved encourage audiences members to don one. KN95 or cloth, not Halloween, though I suppose there’s no reason you couldn’t wear both.

Elsewhere in Alberta, a new take on Jane Eyre by Governor General’s Award-winning playwright Erin Shields begins a run at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton on Saturday (to April 10). I included this show in my guide to 2022 in theatre, writing that Shields was “an uncommonly interesting adapter who can craft something new and noteworthy in conversation with old texts.” I’m glad it’s actually made it to the stage … unlike most of my look-ahead picks for 2020 and 2021.

Sunny Drake is a playwright on the rise. Before his newest play Every Little Nookie premieres at the Stratford Festival later this year, his 2020 comedy about hockey and relationships Men Express Their Feelings is getting a new production from Zee Zee Theatre in Vancouver. The description: “Two dads and their sons are sentenced to stay in the hockey dressing room until they’ve talked through their feelings about a heated scuffle.” You can check it out at the Firehall Arts Centre from Friday to April 3.

The Toronto reopening continues apace. Following Tarragon Theatre’s return to live last week, Canadian Stage is now getting busy on its two indoor stages at last.

In My Body, a dance show from Crazy Smooth, explores the “the evolution of self and the effects of aging on street dancers” with an intergenerational group of b-boys and b-girls. It plays at the Bluma Appel Theatre in the St. Lawrence Centre for the Performing Arts form Thursday to Saturday.

Then, on Sunday, the director, playwright and performer Daniel Brooks opens a new solo show at the Berkeley Street Theatre called Other People inspired by a 10-day silent retreat he recently went on after being diagnosed with “a disease deemed terminal.” It runs to April 3

I spoke to Brooks about living with Stage 4 lung cancer two years ago for The Globe and Mail – and am very, very happy to be going to review this latest theatrical creation of his (directed by Canadian Stage artistic director Brendan Healy) next week.

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.