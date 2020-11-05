 Skip to main content

National Ballet of Canada cancels rest of upcoming season due to coronavirus pandemic

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
The National Ballet of Canada says it’s cancelling its remaining 2020-‘21 season “due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In August, the National Ballet announced the pandemic had forced the cancellation of its performances set for November and December, including its annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

It later announced a virtual showcase, but still intended to proceed with its winter season in March of next year.

However, the Toronto-based company now says it can no longer do that, since “a return to large gatherings in the near future is unlikely.”

Artistic director Karen Kain and executive director Barry Hughson say the winter season in March will be cancelled, and the world premiere of Kain’s “Swan Lake” production in June will be postponed to the 2021-‘22 season.

That season will be announced in spring of next year.

“Although this news is not unexpected, the decision to cancel the remainder of the 2020-‘21 season was made with a heavy heart,” Kain said Thursday in a statement.

“I am particularly disappointed that we must once again postpone the world premiere of my new production of ‘Swan Lake’ which will now be presented in the 2021-‘22 season but the health and safety of our artists and audiences continues to be our foremost priority.”

The virtual season launched in September with a triptych of films called “Expansive Dances,” which are available for free on the National Ballet’s website and social media channels.

The next digital offering will be the Spotlight Series, which reimagines new and existing works.

