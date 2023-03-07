The Gig, the latest comedy that aims to unite rather than polarize by Stratford-based playwright Mark Crawford, opens this week at Theatre Aquarius in Hamilton.

Three drag queens strut into a Conservative Party of Canada fundraiser … and hilarity ensues?

The conceit is that a drag troupe has been hired by the campaign of a young female Conservative candidate, who is aiming to keep her riding blue after the Liberals nearly snatched it away from her male predecessor in the last federal election. The problem is that two of the drag performers didn’t know who their client was until they’d already arrived at the event – and as a result are turning red themselves.

When he started writing The Gig in 2020, Crawford was primarily interested “in the way in which drag culture had really gone mainstream in the last sort of decade,” he told me over the phone as he was driving along Highway 6 to Hamilton this week.

Since then, it could be argued that drag has become even more mainstream. See: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent appearance on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

But at the same time, in other segments of North American society, drag is experiencing a frightening backlash. The Gig is premiering at a time when American right-wing politicians are passing anti-drag bills in states such as Tennessee, and protests against family-friendly drag story-time events at libraries have started to spill over to Canada from the United States.

Crawford’s fictional Conservative MP is definitely not that type of conservative. “She is not calling the drag queens ‘groomers’ or anything like that. She’s trying to run a campaign based on inclusion and trying to send a message,” Crawford says.

Sounds a little bit, I suggest, like a Michelle Rempel Garner, the Alberta MP who isn’t exactly setting the agenda for the Conservative Party of Canada these days after backing a rival of current leader Pierre Poilievre.

“She’s certainly not based on Michelle Rempel, but that is one of the people that I have been following and looked at a little bit to think about how this person might be, and the challenges that those people face in the Conservative party,” says the playwright, who was commissioned to the write The Gig by Calgary’s Alberta Theatre Projects.

Crawford doesn’t want to talk too much about the current drag backlash; his play’s not about that. He’s known for comedies that try to defuse culture wars rather than fuel them, such as Bed and Breakfast (about a gay couple who move to the country to open a B&B) and The New Canadian Curling Club (about a group of Canadian newcomers and their cantankerous curling coach).

Even as political polarization continues to ramp up, Crawford – who is also an actor and currently taking a week-long holiday from performing in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to open his new play – is sticking to that artistic philosophy. “It’s very easy these days to be in our silos and be in our echo chambers and I’m trying to, with this play, get those people in the same room and get them talking to each other,” he says.

The Gig, which is directed by Morris Panych, run at Theatre Aquarius form March 8 to 25.

Take a gander at the cast just announced for the upcoming Newfoundland and Labrador production of Come From Away, which is set to run in Gander this summer from July 7 to Sept. 3.

Two of the original Broadway cast are in director Jillian Keiley’s new production – but playing different parts than the ones they originated. Petrina Bromley is getting her shot to play Beverley, the pilot who gets Irene Sankoff/David Hein musical’s most show-stopping number, Me and the Sky, while Astrid Van Wieren will now be playing Diane, whose budding romance with Nick is central to the show.

Other cast members coming to the show from previous incarnations in Toronto or the West End include Clint Butler (playing Kevin T), Kate Etienne (playing Margie) and Stuart Hickey (playing Nick).

First time Come From Away-ers include Newfoundland and Labradorians Ryan Alexander (who is actually from Gander, where most of the musical is set), Jacquelyn French, Peter Halley, Shelley Neville, Tim Matson and Alison Woolridge. Tyler Belo, Maiesha McQueen, Michael Torontow and Bridget Bezanson round out the cast announced to date.

What’s opening this week across Canada – Calgary edition

Bombay Black, a poetic 2006 play by Anosh Irani that begins mysteriously with a blind man’s visit to an erotic dancer in Mumbai, is getting its Calgary premiere at Alberta Theatre Projects from March 7 to 19. Alison Wong directs. (Behind the Moon, the B.C.-based Irani’s latest play, opened at Tarragon Theatre in Toronto last week; here’s my review.)

Forgiveness has arrived more quickly in Calgary from B.C.; Hiro Kanagawa’s stage adaptation of Mark Sakamoto’s memoir of the same name, which expands the Canadian narrative about the Second World War, opens this week at Theatre Calgary and runs March 7 to April 1. I reviewed director Stafford Arima’s production in its world premiere at the Arts Club in Vancouver in January – and, while I liked it, several readers have written in to tell me that I should have loved it.

I love the smell of gasoline, a solo show from Claren Grosz, artistic director at Toronto’s Pencil Kit Productions, is about Western alienation and environmental apocalypse. Its world premiere, presented by Nightwood Theatre presentation in association with Aluna Theatre, will run at Aki Studio from March 8 to 19. The Calgary connection? Grosz is originally from that city – and grapples with her family’s connections to the oil industry in her play.

Also opening (twice, again) this week: Fall on Your Knees continues on its Canadian tour at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, where the two-parter plays from March 10 to 25. I reviewed the Toronto stop of this epic stage adaptation of Ann-Marie MacDonald’s beloved novel in January.

What the Globe and Mail is reviewing this week

Why Not Theatre’s Mahabharata, a two-part adaptation of the epic Sankrit poem, has its official opening at the Shaw Festival on Thursday. The play, which was years in the making, runs through March 26. Sadaf Ahsan recently wrote about the show for The Globe and Mail; look for our review online at the end of the week.

Fairview, a much buzzed about 2018 American comedy by Jackie Sibblies Drury, flips the family-dinner play on its head. It opens on Thursday in its pandemic-delayed debut at Canadian Stage in co-production with Obsidian Theatre. Look for our review by early next week.