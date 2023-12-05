Open this photo in gallery: The Lehman Trilogy was one of several Canadian plays that have been extended.DAHLIA KATZ/Canadian Stage

Toronto theatre has been on fire at the box office this fall, with extensions of shows announced left, right and centre.

This morning, I received an e-mail about the latest: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, a recent Broadway musical favourite of mine now having its Canadian premiere in a co-production between Crow’s Theatre and Musical Stage Company. The theatre company e-blast announced a two-week extension, due to popular demand, through to Jan. 21.

The Great Comet is not the first show in Crow’s 2023-2024 season to extend. The Master Plan was the first – and it received so many extensions, in fact, that there are rumours it may return this winter to a different venue. Crow’s likewise extended its co-productions of Heroes of the Fourth Turning with the Howland Company; its off-site co-production with VideoCabaret of Cliff Cardinal’s (Everyone I Love Has) A Terrible Fate (Befall Them); and even the Ukrainian war drama Bad Roads.

Canadian Stage, one of the biggest not-for-profit theatres in Toronto, also announced extensions for both its plays this fall, extending Topdog/Underdog in October and then The Lehman Trilogy to December 2.

Withrow Park at Tarragon Theatre was similarly extended (and is still onstage to Dec. 10), while Mirvish Productions, unable to extend its presentation of the Broadway tour of To Kill a Mockingbird, is bringing it back in the spring. I’m sure I’m missing others.

The impression left by all this is that theatregoers are flocking to see plays in Canada’s largest city at a time when we hear a lot of post-pandemic doom and gloom about audiences in other theatre scenes – especially in the United States, and especially regarding drama.

Before we all jump up and down to celebrate bucking the theatrical trend, however, it’s worth being a tiny bit skeptical.

While I have no doubt that Toronto theatre is on a strong run artistically – a few of the shows listed above will be on The Globe and Mail’s annual top 10 list when it comes out later this month – some of this is about rejigged sales and marketing strategies coming out of the pandemic.

It’s long been the case that theatres find it easiest to fill their seats in a show’s final week. And it has been generally observed across the industry that audiences are buying tickets even more last minute since COVID-19 came a-calling.

Given that trend, it just makes good business sense to announce a three-week run of a show and then add a fourth once the first weeks fill up. You get the buzz boost that comes from extending, rather than putting a whole month of seats on sale at once.

Only long-time Toronto theatregoers will notice that some of the shows having extended runs are actually having shorter runs overall than similar unextended productions used to have at the same theatre companies a decade ago.

That doesn’t mean any of these extensions are false; it’s entirely likely many of these shows would have shut down as originally announced if ticket demand hadn’t materialized. Though I can say with confidence that one of the shows listed above had always planned to run longer than what was first put on sale.

Hey, that’s theatre: illusion and reality, mixed together. Personally, I’m entirely on board with a theatre scene finding every way possible to generate buzz these days. It’s just my job to occasionally pull back the curtain.

Polytechnique play

This week in December brings back terrible memories of the 1989 École Polytechnique anti-feminist massacre for many Quebeckers and Canadians – and it is an opportunity to renew our collective commitment to combatting gender-based violence across the country.

At Montreal’s Théâtre du Nouveau Monde, the Porte Parole documentary theatre company has been presenting a major new show called Projet Polytechnique – on until Dec. 13 before going on tour next year – that will also have a live audio broadcast (in French) on Dec. 6, the anniversary of the mass killing.

