Canadian Broadway star Nick Cordero unconscious in ICU, awaiting COVID-19 test result

Nick Cordero, a Tony-nominated Canadian stage actor whose Broadway credits include A Bronx Tale and Waitress, is unconscious and in intensive care with what his wife fears is COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Amanda Kloots posted a picture of Cordero, 41, and their infant son, Elvis, on Instagram asking for prayers for her husband, whom she described as “very weak and having a hard time breathing.”

“Nick has been sick for a while with what we were told last week was pneumonia,” Kloots wrote.

“Unfortunately, we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen.”

Kloots did not specify where her husband, who is originally from Hamilton, was hospitalized.

A former Ryerson Theatre School student, Cordero moved in 2008 to the United States, where he was quickly cast in the title role in the cult off-Broadway musical The Toxic Avenger. “A guy of my dimensions – it’s not often a job that is right for you comes along,” the nearly 6-foot-4 actor told The Globe and Mail in an interview in 2014.

In 2014, Cordero originated the role of Cheech in the Broadway musical adaptation of Woody Allen’s movie Bullets Over Broadway, giving a performance that earned him a Tony Award nomination for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical.

His other Broadway credits include Rock of Ages, Waitress and A Bronx Tale, another movie-inspired musical in which he originated the role of Sonny and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for outstanding actor in a musical in 2017.

“My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious,” Kloots posted. “Please stay home everybody.”

