Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story nabs six Drama Desk nominations

Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story, a musical created by Halifax’s 2b theatre that recently had a run in New York off-Broadway at the 59E59 Theaters, was nominated for six Drama Desk awards on Thursday.

The dark klezmer-folk musical is up for outstanding musical, competing against Broadway fare such as Mean Girls and SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical, as well as two other off-Broadway musicals, KPOP and Desperate Measures.

Canadian star Ben Caplan and director Christian Barry are nominated for outstanding music, while acclaimed playwright Hannah Moscovitch is up for outstanding book of a musical for the work, inspired by the real story of her great-grandparents. (Moscovitch’s competition includes comedian Tina Fey, who adapted her movie Mean Girls for the stage.)

Barry, the artistic co-director of 2b theatre, also grabbed a Drama Desk nomination for outstanding director of a musical and shares two more with Louisa Adamson for outstanding set and outstanding lighting design of a musical.

Three Broadway productions lead the pack at this year’s Drama Desks: A revival of Carousel received 12 nods, while the SpongeBob SquarePants musical is up for 11, and Mean Girls is close behind with 10.

The Drama Desk Awards, which were formed in 1949 and are voted on by New York theatre writers and editors, consider Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway shows. Last year, the Canadian musical Come From Away – which continues to run on Broadway and in Toronto – was named outstanding musical. This year’s winners will be announced on June 3.

Old Stock’s next stop on its international tour is Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre, where it will play from May 9 to 13.