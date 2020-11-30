 Skip to main content
Perryn Leech named Canadian Opera Company’s next general director

Jenna Simeonov
Open this photo in gallery

After a year-long, international search, the Canadian Opera Company has named Perryn Leech its next General Director.

Canadian Opera Company

Perryn Leech, a Briton who oversees the Houston Grand Opera, will be the Canadian Opera Company’s next leader.

A native of Brighton, U.K., Leech will take over the helm of the COC next March on a five-year contract. He will succeed Alexander Neef, who stepped down after 13 years as its general director and began responsibilities as the new head of the Paris Opera in September.

“Perryn’s values closely mirror our own, particularly when it comes to breaking down barriers,” says Colleen Sexsmith, chair of the COC Succession Committee. “The committee was struck by his passion for sharing the art form with others and his enthusiasm for bringing more opera out of the Four Seasons Centre and into our neighbourhoods.”

Out of more than 100 candidates, she said, Leech stood apart for his vision of a more accessible COC. If his work as managing director at HGO is any indicator, that vision means bringing performances to new venues, and establishing new creative partnerships that add value to the communities surrounding the COC and its opera house.

The COC and HGO have established a working relationship in the last decade. Recent COC stagings of Turandot, La bohème, and The Barber of Seville were co-productions with HGO, which the International Opera Awards named the only American finalist for Best Opera Company in 2017. London’s Royal Opera House and Milan’s Teatro alla Scala were in the same category.

Leech’s appointment signals the COC’s prioritization of experienced fundraising, and a search for cultural relevance within Canada. The former is more urgent, particularly in the middle of the COC’s cancelled 2020-21 season. The COC and HGO are similar in size, both putting up six annual productions, and claiming about 25 per cent of their annual revenue from box office sales. Yet under the American funding model, which offers a smaller proportion of government grants than Canada’s, HGO must make up the difference with donations. Leech’s work in that American environment perhaps makes him overqualified for the fundraising demands north of the border.

“What that’s given me is a background of knowing how to put shows on an extremely low budget,” says Leech. “When money is so hard to raise, you should absolutely make sure you get full value for every penny.”

The COC also expects that Leech will bring with him some of the artistic vision that has given HGO a strong reputation for new opera commissions and community outreach. HGO’s 2010 “mariachi opera,” Cruzar la Cara de la Luna (To Cross the Face of the Moon), by José “Pepe” Martínez and Leonard Foglia, is a prime example of telling relevant stories with new opera; Cruzar pairs mariachi music with the story of a Mexican immigrant family in Texas – an acutely relevant piece for Houstonians, and a broader story of immigration and belonging that has earned acclaim across the U.S. and as far as Paris. Even HGO’s pandemic-inspired digital content, filled with contemporary works about Belgian finch-calling and Julia Child, is a model of the COC’s new priority of connecting with its audience.

“We’re not just there to serve just the people who come to the downtown shows. We’re there to serve the community,” says Leech. “Every culture tells its own stories through words and music. Opera is just one part of that; it’s a very large-scale version of that.”

Leech has an essential background in opera, rooted in technical theatre. His U.K. career began as a lighting director, and production manager; his first years at HGO were as technical and production director, before becoming the company’s COO in 2010, and managing director in 2011. In a bit of coincidence, Leech was head of lighting at the Edinburgh International Festival in 1993, when the COC’s then-general director Brian Dickie brought in Robert Lepage’s double-bill of Bluebeard’s Castle and Erwartung – arguably one of the COC’s most acclaimed productions.

Leech will inherit Alexander Neef’s COC, a company that in the last decade has been transformed into an ambitious player in the global opera scene. Now Leech is curious about the kind of relationship that the COC can establish on a local level. “Alexander’s given you an artistic identity,” Leech observes. “What I don’t know is what the audience feels about that.”

Leech says his immediate to-do list is “all about listening,” and establishing the COC as a team player amid its fellow Canadian companies. “How do we work more closely as organizations, to cross-promote each other?” he poses, stressing that there is no room for competition. “They’re doing fantastic work in Vancouver. They’re doing fantastic work in Montréal. Let’s share that. Let’s celebrate it with them.”

Opera, says Leech, “is a world stage”; yet Canadian opera lovers will no doubt notice that in its 70-year history, the COC has yet to appoint a Canadian-born general director. “Yeah, another non-Canadian, and candidly, another white guy,” he admits. “I completely understand that it is disappointing. We can’t change that overnight, I don’t think.”

Leech concedes that the opera industry is not a diverse one, particularly when it comes to leadership positions. “What we need to do a much better job of, in the industry, is developing talent on a local level of people who want to go on and do these jobs.” His hope, he says, is that when the time comes for his own succession committee, “they have a pool of candidates who look like the city of Toronto, which is a diverse city.”

